The Indianapolis Colts had a nasty, injury-riddled ending to their 2025 season, but despite years of mediocrity, the team decided to retain general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen for another year.

The decision has Colts fans split, including Colts legend and Hall of Famer Edgerrin James. In his eyes, the choice to keep Ballard and Steichen wasn't a bad one.

"When you look at this season, I think it’s hard to point the finger at Chris Ballard or even the head coach, Shane Steichen," James said in an interview with Hard Rock Bet. "The team was 8-2. Then, they lost a big piece in Daniel Jones and suffered more injuries. It doesn’t matter if you’re the general manager or the head coach, you can’t control injuries.



When injuries happen at really important positions, it’s going to affect the team, and that’s all it was, because if Daniel Jones stays healthy, the Colts would be in the playoffs."

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) talks with head coach Shane Steichen during a stoppage in play in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jones' first injury, a fractured fibula, was one that he tried to play through. Just a couple of weeks after his fibula injury was reported, Jones went down with a torn Achilles tendon in the opposite leg. The Colts went on to lose their final four games after that.

Despite Jones missing about a quarter of the season, James was still encouraged by what he saw from the 28-year-old.

"I was (encouraged by Daniel Jones)," James said. At the quarterback position, players usually progress as they get older, wiser and better within an offensive scheme. So, he can only get better too.

Jones came from the New York Giants, and a lot of people gave up on him. But he found the right situation, and the Colts brought the best out of him.



He had a complete offense around him. He was able to thrive and actually use his talents to show everyone what he is capable of."

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to throw downfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Jones finished the season with 3,101 passing yards, 24 total touchdowns, and 8 interceptions on a career-best 68% completion rate. He looked comfortable operating Shane Steichen's offense, and now that the coach is back for another year, it would make sense to bring back the quarterback, too.

Another offseason contract situation to monitor is Michael Pittman Jr.'s. The Colts could save nearly $20 million if they cut him, paying out Pittman $5 million in dead cap.

Although Pittman had a down year, James believes the blame should be placed on a never-ending quarterback carousel.

"It’s hard to pinpoint whether Pittman Jr. did good or bad because, and I hate to call him a victim, but he is a victim of the circumstances. He’s already played with different starting quarterbacks. He hasn’t had the chance to play with a real veteran quarterback year in and year out."

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes the catch and dives short of the end zone Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"The organization has a decision to make about what it’s going to do with Pittman Jr. For me personally, it’s hard to sit there and say this guy hasn’t lived up to expectations. He has had to deal with different quarterbacks and difficult circumstances. If you train in the offseason and prepare with one guy, but then as the season goes on, it’s another guy, that can stop your momentum."

The Colts have a few months to analyze their roster and make cap cuts if needed. As of now, the Colts have about $30 million in cap space, but if they re-sign Jones, almost all of that would be chewed up.

We'll see what moves Ballard makes with his job almost certainly on the line.

