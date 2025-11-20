Colts' Biggest Hurdle for Playoff Position May Be This Bitter Rival
The Indianapolis Colts are under preparation for a massive AFC showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday from Arrowhead Stadium.
However, while this is the next game for Indianapolis, and a highly important one, the Colts still have four AFC South games ahead out of their seven remaining.
The Tennessee Titans are out of contention and swept by Indy, and the Houston Texans are strong defensively and are getting through things without C.J. Stroud.
However, the Jacksonville Jaguars look to be the biggest threat to Indy's chances of winning the AFC South. NFL.com's Jeffrey Chadiha believes the Jaguars won't 'fade away quietly.'
"Over the next four games, the Jaguars will face the Cardinals, Titans, Colts and Jets. They will likely be favored in every one of those contests aside from the one against Indianapolis. That means this is Jacksonville's chance to put in some serious work.
The Jaguars are currently 6-4. It's realistic to project them at 9-5 if they capitalize on those winnable games. They still have a lot to do -- and the defense had been struggling before Sunday's win -- but the opportunity is definitely there for them."
The Jaguars' journey to 6-4 has been an up-and-down one. However, when seeing that two of their four losses are to two heavy hitters (Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks) it shows they might be a better team than the record indicates.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence's stats aren't anything to write home about, sitting at a completion percentage of 59.8 to pair with 11 TDs and eight interceptions. However, the Jags are still finding ways to win.
As Chadiha points out, the offense has seen a plethora of injuries to players like Brian Thomas, Travis Hunter, and Brenton Strange. However, wide receiver Parker Washington has stepped up.
Also, the Jaguars traded for Jakobi Meyers, who immediately slots in as WR1 in Jacksonville's offense. Considering Travis Etienne has played solid football, this is an offense that can get things done.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
As for Jacksonville's defense, they've struggled against the pass but are the best run defense in the NFL when it comes to yards allowed on the ground (867).
The Jaguars' defense features good players who have contributed to this success, including defensive end Josh Hines-Allen and Arik Armstead.
Overall, this Jaguars team isn't incredible or high-octane, but they're tough, willing, and believe in what Liam Cohen has done as the leader of this squad.
Now, the Colts.
When these teams clash, expect Shane Steichen to get Daniel Jones into a rhythm early to soften up the ground defense. This will open up more opportunities for Jonathan Taylor to attack.
Through ten games, Jones has 223/319 completions (69.9 percent) for 2,659 passing yards (third in the NFL), 15 touchdown passes, five rushing scores, and a passer rating of 101.6.
As for MVP candidate Taylor, his numbers resemble those of a running back in Madden franchise mode through 10 games of the season.
Taylor has been extraordinary, and even with Jacksonville's top-level run defense, he can decimate any game plan. Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,139), rushing TDs (15), rushing first downs (58), and total scores (17).
As for Indy's defense, Lou Anarumo has coached the Colts' stop troops to new levels of efficiency, and they'll be ready to halt whatever Lawrence has to throw at them.
Anarumo has the Colts tied for the seventh-most takeaways in the NFL with 14 (10 picks, four fumbles). The Colts are also third in the league in rushing yards allowed (923) and seventh in total sacks (29).
In short, the matchups between the Colts and Jaguars will be exciting and critical to playoff positioning.
Indy has to get through the Chiefs and Texans first, but will have to traverse a road trip to Jacksonville for their first encounter with the Lawrence-led Jaguars. This, of course, is where the Colts haven't won since 2014.
It will be interesting to see where each of these squads rests when they face off in Week 14. Regardless, the Colts must be at their absolute best when they clash with the Jaguars to have the best chance at winning the division for the first time in over a decade.