A heartbreaking 2025 season came to a close for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and despite the final result (another missed postseason), this year will be hard to forget for most Colts fans.

An electric, record-breaking start had some questioning whether the Colts were contenders for the Lombardi Trophy, but a seven-game losing streak quickly erased any chance of that happening. Indy became the first team to ever finish with a losing record after a 7-1 start.

Despite that, plenty of Colts had a season to remember. Let's jump into Colts superlatives and player honors for 2025, starting with the rookies.

Tyler Warren - Offensive Rookie of the Year

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) makes the catch against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Colts' 14th overall pick is unsurprisingly this year's best offensive rookie. Warren excelled in his first season, shattering the franchise record for most receptions by a rookie in a single season with 76. He surpassed wide receiver Josh Downs, who set the record in 2023.

Warren finished with 817 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns through the air and tacked on another 8 yards on the ground with an extra touchdown.

The Colts solved their tight-end crisis, but the team needs Warren to take the next step in becoming one of the league's best next season.

Johnathan Edwards - Defensive Rookie of the Year

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Johnathan Edwards (35) in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Really, none of the Colts' defensive draft picks played many snaps this season. Second-rounder JT Tuimoloau played 215 total snaps, third-rounder Justin Walley tore his ACL, sixth-rounder Tim Smith didn't play a single snap, and seventh-rounder Hunter Wohler suffered a season-ending foot injury.

That's why this award is going to undrafted free agent Johnathan Edwards, who stepped in at corner while the Colts dealt with depth issues. Edwards played over 25% of the snaps in seven different games, mostly from Weeks 5-9 and 15-18.

Edwards finished with 26 total tackles and 3 passes defended in 14 games played. Edwards fought through heavy competition to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, but he proved to be a valuable addition in his first season.

Daniel Jones - Best Offseason Signing

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to throw downfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

When Daniel Jones was signed this spring, few thought he would actually win the starting job. But he did, and he proved why. Jones led the Colts' offense to a historic start, one that was unimaginable entering the season. Shane Steichen's group finally found stability under center until Jones fractured his fibula and tore his ACL.

The Colts weren't just beating teams, they were blowing them out of the water. With the front office expected to stay another season, one would imagine that keeping Jones is the logical choice.

Jones finished his first season in Indianapolis with 3,101 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, and a 68% completion rate. He ran for an extra 164 yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Laiatu Latu - Most Improved Player

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) celebrates after an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Indy's second-year edge rusher finished with 45 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 5 passes defended, and a forced fumble.

Latu, who was the first defensive player selected in last year's draft, showed solid improvement in his second season. The Colts still need him to take another leap to become a true star, but Latu nearly doubled his rookie totals in only 138 more snaps.

Alec Pierce - Offensive Player of the Year

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch in front of San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) for a touchdown during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Pierce reached 1,000 yards for the first time in his career thanks to a 132-yard performance in Week 18 against the Houston Texans, proving his value as the top receiver in a contract year, which will force the Colts to pay him a hefty amount to retain him.

Pierce once again led the NFL in yards per reception. He reached 1,000 yards on 47 receptions, becoming the first player to reach 1,000 yards with under 50 catches since DeSean Jackson in 2010.

DeForest Buckner - Defensive Player of the Year

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Buckner only started 10 games, but you could feel his presence missing in the second half of the season. The Colts desperately needed an interior defensive line presence in those close losses, but with Buckner sidelined, it never happened.

Buckner finished the season with 47 total tackles, 4 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits. His nerve injury required season-ending surgery, which could be a bad sign for Buckner's future in the league.

Ideally, Buckner is able to have a full recovery and the Colts can run it back with a healthy defensive in 2026.

Jonathan Taylor - Most Valuable Player

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) hands the ball to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jonathan Taylor reminded everyone why he remains one of the league’s most dangerous backs. Taylor consistently produced chunk plays and remained the engine of Steichen's offense. Without him in the backfield, the Colts may have been a five-win team.

Taylor was in real MVP talks during the Colts' hot start, and it looked like he had a chance to match LaDainian Tomlinson's historic season. Instead, quarterback injuries caused defenses to stack the box vs. Taylor, which notably lowered his production.

Still, Taylor ended with 1,585 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. He tacked on another 378 yards and a pair of scores through the air. The Colts' offense isn't the same without Taylor.

Recommended Articles