Colts Have Three Months to Make Anthony Richardson Decision

It wasn't long ago that Indianapolis Colts fans were hopeful they had just found their franchise quarterback when they selected Anthony Richardson Sr. with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Richardson was supposed to be a project quarterback, one who needed snaps to develop. Unfortunately, injuries and a temporary benching took away the experience Richardson desperately needed to grow into a top-tier passer.

Entering 2025, Richardson was tasked with defending his starting job against Daniel Jones in a training camp competition. Richardson lost, and the third-year quarterback suddenly had no opportunities to develop.

Now, the Colts are approaching a deadline. By May 1, Indy must decide whether they want to pick up Richardson's fifth-year option, a choice that carries massive implications for his future.

First of all, a fifth-year option guarantees Richardson a salary of $20 million or more. The Colts likely wouldn't pay that for a second-string quarterback, meaning if I had to guess, they'll decline it.

The Colts obviously want Daniel Jones back, and general manager Chris Ballard and owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon hinted that Richardson's future is in question.

"I think I’m going to stay in my lane on that one," Irsay-Gordon said when questioned about Richardson in a press conference earlier this month. "But it's – I feel horrible for Anthony (Richardson Sr.) with the injuries that he's had to endure, and I know Chris (Ballard) and Shane (Steichen) are going to do the right thing.”

"He's got to still work through the vision he has, and we'll see what the future holds there," Ballard said in a press conference. "But, a little bit of bad luck. We'll kind of see going forward how that ends up playing out. A lot of it's going to deal with his health too.”

In 17 career appearances (15 starts), Richardson has thrown for 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions on a 50.6% completion rate. On the ground, Richardson has 115 attempts for 635 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The numbers aren't anything to gawk at, which is exactly why he's not worth a $20+ million price tag. The Colts could still retain Richardson for his fourth year, but if they re-sign Jones, then Richardson will be a backup once again, further hindering his development.

On top of his mediocre play, his eye injury is nothing to ignore. Richardson had to surgically repair the bones around his eye, and his vision was impaired for months after a metal pole attached to a stretching band snapped and smacked his eye.

The Colts opened Richardson's practice window toward the end of the year, but they never activated him from injured reserve. Even though it had been nearly three months since Richardson suffered his injury, he still wasn't ready to return to the field.

Indy opted to go with Riley Leonard in Week 18, a player who could end up taking over Richardson's role as the backup. Leonard looked decent against the Houston Texans, who rested some of their starters in the second half of the game.

If the Colts decline Richardson's fifth-year option, it will mean the end is near for his time in Indianapolis.

