The Indianapolis Colts' situation at linebacker isn't necessarily dire, but adding some help during the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft wouldn't hurt.

While the Colts don't have a first round pick this year (or next), they can still address the linebacker position with solid depth, especially with their 47th overall selection.

Multiple players stand out, but for Matt Miller at ESPN, the University of Texas linebacker, Anthony Hill Jr., is where Indianapolis goes in the draft.

"Linebacker has been a weak point for the defense, and this draft is loaded with talented prospects with second-round grades. Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas) has the range and versatility to be a good fit."

Anthony Hill Jr’s career stat line at the University of Texas:



🤘🏻249 Tackles

🤘🏻17 Sacks

🤘🏻 31.5 TFL

🤘🏻 8 Forced Fumbles

🤘🏻 3 INT



One of the Longhorns greats. Where does he rank amongst all time Longhorn LB’s?



📸: @DesignbyMarkF pic.twitter.com/koxlnPjiZH — One Stop Texas (@OneStopHorns) December 17, 2025

Hill had an excellent three-year career with the Longhorns, producing consistent play at the linebacker position year after year.

Hill concluded his time with the Longhorns with 40 games played, 249 tackles, an impressive 31.5 tackles for loss, three picks, 17.0 sacks, eight fumbles forced, and two fumble recoveries.

However, it's Hill's 2024 season that was the best he stacked up.

In 16 games, he logged 113 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, and four fumbles forced. Hill is an all-around threat at linebacker and looks to be just what the Colts need at the position.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Another set of metrics that measure just how impactful Hill can be is his 2025 Pro Football Focus defensive grades.

While Hill missed some time due to a hand injury, he still compiled an impressive grade line. He finished with 72.8 overall, 79.7 run defense (227 snaps), 63.6 coverage (250 snaps), and 65.4 pass-rushing (16 pressures).

Hill can be a Swiss Army Knife of sorts and provide depth for the Colts, especially if the squad decides to re-sign Germaine Pratt after a great 2025 in the Circle City.

Head linebacker, Zaire Franklin, struggled epically with missed tackles (21 - 81st out of 88 eligible linebackers) and in coverage (29.9 - 85th).

While Franklin finished with his typical stat-sheet-stuffer style, more talent is needed around him for 2026 as he'll look to be more efficient.

Lastly, there is Jaylon Carlies. The former safety converted linebacker showed promise as a coverage defender in 2024. The assumption was he'd elevate to be a featured piece for Lou Anarumo's defense.

But this never happened, as Carlies was injured for most of the year due to an ankle setback. Once he returned from Injured Reserve, he hardly saw the field and finished the season with just one tackle.

Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr (0) tackles Sam Houston Bearkats quarterback Grant Gunnell (10) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Hill has the skills to possibly amplify the linebacker position and give Indianapolis more than just Franklin and Pratt.

With how underwhelming Carlies was in his second year, this draft prediction from Miller makes perfect sense.

Without a first-rounder, the Colts will need to be smart with their remaining picks, especially in the second (47th) and third rounds (78th).

Draft projections can be bold or all over the place, but Hill coming to Indianapolis is a great thought, and I wouldn't be surprised if his name is consistently linked to the Colts with the 47th-overall selection this year.

