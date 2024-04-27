HIGHLIGHTS: Commanders Select DB Dominique Hampton With the 161st Pick in the NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders continue to put together a solid 2024 draft as they have now selected former Washington Huskie safety Dominique Hampton with the 161st pick in the NFL Draft.
Hampton spent the first four years of his career with the Huskies playing the corner position before switching over to safety where he seems to be a more natural fit. He led the team in tackles in 2023 with 109, but there is a knock on him for missing tackles - something he will want to sure up as he gets acclimated into the NFL. The angles he takes have also come into question along with playing flat footed at moments and some inconsistency when it comes to coverage balance.
On the bright side, his length and pure athleticism allows him to sometimes masks those mistakes.
Throughout his lengthy collegiate career, Hampton compiled 189 tackles, two interceptions, 14 passess defended, and one forced fumble.
Watch below to get an idea on what type of player the Commanders are getting in Dominique Hampton:
