Washington Commanders Select Safety Dominique Hampton with 161st Pick in NFL Draft
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are continuing to build out their 2024 roster looking toward the NFL Draft as the primary pool of talent to pull from.
After using the early offseason to bring veterans in from around the league the Commanders started with quarterback Jayden Daniels and have continued to add young talent to the roster.
The latest rookie headed to Washington is safety Dominique Hampton coming out of the Washington Huskies program.
"Average game film has to be weighed against his traits and the potential of what he could do with pro coaching," says NFL.com. "Hampton is big, fast and long, and defensive coordinators can work with that. He's more comfortable operating as a read-and-react high safety than in man coverage. He's willing in run support, but erratic angles to the tackle and below-average body control can lead to poor positioning and excessive arm tackles. Hampton's traits and potential could sway a team to take him on Day 3 and develop him into an average backup with core special teams value."
UPDATED COMMANDERS DRAFT CLASS
1st Round, No. 2: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
2nd Round, No. 36: DT Johnny Newton, Illinois
2nd Round, No. 50: CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
3rd Round, No. 67: OL Brandon Coleman, TCU
3rd Round, No. 100: WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice
5th Round, No. 139: LB Jordan Magee, Temple
5th Round, No. 161: SAF Dominique Hampton, Washington
7th Round, No. 222:
