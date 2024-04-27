Commander Country

Washington Commanders Select Safety Dominique Hampton with 161st Pick in NFL Draft

With the No. 161 pick in the NFL Draft the Washington Commanders selected safety Dominique Hampton.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are continuing to build out their 2024 roster looking toward the NFL Draft as the primary pool of talent to pull from.

After using the early offseason to bring veterans in from around the league the Commanders started with quarterback Jayden Daniels and have continued to add young talent to the roster.

The latest rookie headed to Washington is safety Dominique Hampton coming out of the Washington Huskies program.

"Average game film has to be weighed against his traits and the potential of what he could do with pro coaching," says NFL.com. "Hampton is big, fast and long, and defensive coordinators can work with that. He's more comfortable operating as a read-and-react high safety than in man coverage. He's willing in run support, but erratic angles to the tackle and below-average body control can lead to poor positioning and excessive arm tackles. Hampton's traits and potential could sway a team to take him on Day 3 and develop him into an average backup with core special teams value."

UPDATED COMMANDERS DRAFT CLASS

1st Round, No. 2: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

2nd Round, No. 36: DT Johnny Newton, Illinois

2nd Round, No. 50: CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan

3rd Round, No. 67: OL Brandon Coleman, TCU

3rd Round, No. 100: WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice

5th Round, No. 139: LB Jordan Magee, Temple

5th Round, No. 161: SAF Dominique Hampton, Washington

7th Round, No. 222:

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.