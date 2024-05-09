Washington Commanders Added Top 10 UDFA Class to Highly Rated NFL Draft
There's truly a new era in the nation's capital. Not only because the team landed Heisman-winning LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick. It didn't stop with their three strong selections in the second. They had a solid second and third day of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Their ability to find productive talents later in the NFL draft was impressive, rounding out one of the top-ranked 2024 NFL Draft classes in the league. Then they went on to sign one of the NFL's top-ranked undrafted free agent classes.
The Commanders signed ten undrafted players following the three-day event. They brought in secondary depth along with some offensive talents. Fantasy Pros ranked all 32 teams' undrafted free agent classes. The Commanders came in at No. 6 across the league.
"The Commanders followed a smash draft with the No. 6 UDFA class. That crop included six prospects I had ranked in my pre-draft top-300," Fantasy Pros' Thor Nystrom wrote.
While the Commanders have a franchise talent in Daniels under center, they added Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman. His potential in the NFL isn't high, but he adds more depth to the quarterback room alongside Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskell and Jake Fromm.
They did still get value out of their class, though, bringing in depth in the secondary and an extra running back and wide receiver.
"The Commanders won the CB Chigozie Anusiem bidding war with $350,000 in total guarantees," Fantasy Pros wrote. "Anusiem broke up 11 balls over the last two seasons at CSU after transferring from Cal. He’s an intriguing size/athleticism developmental flier who probably should have been drafted."
Arizona's Michael Wiley is a unique prospect. He joins a running back room led by Austin Eckler, who the team acquired this offseason, and Brian Robinson Jr.
Overall, the Commanders got some solid fliers and continued to squeeze out the most value in every level of the draft process.
With the way the Commanders' 2024 season is looking, Washington could have a shocking turnaround and quick rebuild. They seem to be maximizing their offseason en route to what should be an improved record next season.
