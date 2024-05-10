Commanders Reveal Jersey Numbers For 2024 NFL Draft Class
The Washington Commanders walked away from the 2024 NFL Draft with a huge score. They secured their next franchise quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick, added defensive depth and put some more weapons around their new quarterback.
There seems to be a sense of fresh air in Washington D.C. coming with this draft class. The tide is turning in favor of the Commanders after their roster got a much needed face lift this offseason. With the excitment brewing, the team released the rookies jersey numbers on Thursday night.
Most notably, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will be sporting the jersey No. 5. The reason it's a big deal is because Commanders' Tress Way -- a Pro Bowl punter -- has worn the jersey for a decade.
"I just feel like there's just so much excitement around this organization, hands down the most I have ever seen," Way said of his decision to give up the number, per Commanders.com. "All of the excitement [is] building and building and building. I just feel like this is...a very small part that I could do."
Here's how the rest of the draft class' jersey numbers shook out, in order of draft selection:
- DT Jer'Zhan Newton - No. 95
- CB Mike Sainristil - No. 2
- TE Ben Sinnott - No. 82
- OT Brandon Coleman - No. 74
- WR Luke McCaffrey - No. 12
- LB Jordan Magee - No. 58
- S Dominique Hampton - No. 45
- DE Javonte Jean-Baptiste - No. 90
Jersey numbers can be fluid in the offseason, though, and Dyami Brown currently owns the No. 2 jersey that Mike Sainristil selected.
Overall, though, it's exciting to see the rookie class grouped together, finally having their jersey numbers selected. Now they can focus on what is important this offseason -- prepping for their first season in the NFL.
