Buffalo Bills Trade Rumors: Rams RB Cam Akers In, Zack Moss Out?

What is it the Bills want in a trade for a running back? Cam Akers? Then ... why not just keep Zack Moss?
The Buffalo Bills sniffed around the idea of trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers ultimately sent him to the San Francisco 49ers, reason enough to think that the Super Bowl contender might be a byer at the position as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches.

And maybe, suggests The Athletic, they might also be a seller.

The "seller'' idea does not amount to much, and the outlet admits as much. Running back Zack Moss dealt away in exchange for a late-round draft pick? That's not really a needle-moving idea, as Moss was a healthy scratch in last week’s win at Kansas City, while rookie running back James Cook seems to be the future along with starter Devin Singletary.

But what would be the point, really, of giving away the 2020 third-round pick Moss?

More interesting is an examination of what the Bills might think of being a buyer - again, because of the McCaffrey (however limited due to the hefty price) interest.

With a thought there comes The Draft Network, harboring a belief that the Bills could trade for Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers. He's fallen into disfavor with the Super Bowl champs, but he's also been highly unproductive there this year. And in the end, he'd come to Buffalo and be nothing more than a third-string back.

And if that's what the Bills want ... why not just keep Moss?

