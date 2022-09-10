The Washington Commanders host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday to open the new NFL season for both clubs.

Injuries are an early concern for the Commanders, as safety Kamren Curl is out for Week 1 while wideout Cam Sims has been cleared. Tight ends Logan Thomas and rookie Cole Turner have both been listed as questionable.

The Commanders put running back Brian Robinson on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list because of an Aug. 28 incident when Robinson was shot in his glute and knee during an armed robbery attempt. The earliest Robinson can return is Week 5, when Washington hosts the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 9.

It's a new era in Washington with a new brand and Carson Wentz taking over under center. Wentz is expected by the Commanders faithful to bring the team back to relevance, but has the organization done enough around him?

It's a new era in Jacksonville too, as former Eagles coach Doug Pederson takes over the same role with the Jaguars.

Of course, there's the side story on Sunday of Wentz and Pederson meeting as opponents for the first time since they spent five seasons together in Philadelphia including the 2017 Super Bowl winning season.

Former No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence is still under center for the Jags, leading an offense that added former Cardinals wideout, Christian Kirk, in the offseason.

The lone rookie starting for Washington is wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who the team selected in the first round in April's NFL Draft. Dotson will start alongside Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. The Commanders lean on their solid running game led by Antonio Gibson who totaled over 1000 yards in 2021.

WHAT: Washington Commanders (0-0) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0)

WHERE: FedEx Field, Summerfield, Maryland (82,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: FOX | FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WMAL 105.9

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Washington Commanders -3

TOTAL: 43.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Commanders -150, Jacksonville +125

