Skip to main content
Commanders Injury Report: Kam Curl OUT, Will Banged Up Tight Ends Play?

Commanders Injury Report: Kam Curl OUT, Will Banged Up Tight Ends Play?

Who's OUT for Week 1, and who will be a game-time decision when Washington hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars?

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl and receiver Cam Sims have been the biggest question marks on the team's injury report leading into Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Following the team's final practice of the week we learned Curl will be out for the first game of the season while Sims has been cleared and will be active. 

In addition to Curl, tight ends Logan Thomas and rookie Cole Turner are both questionable. 

Meanwhile, tight end John Bates, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, and offensive lineman Trai Turner were all limited in Friday's practice but all appear good to go for Sunday afternoon. 

Expected to step in for Curl will be a combination of second-year safety Darrick Forrest and veteran Jeremy Reaves with rookie Percy Butler also potentially seeing more action than previously expected. 

For the team's Buffalo Nickel spot, Curl was expected to be the primary player in that role, and that expectation will now shift to Forrest. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Kamren Curl Wochit

Washington BREAKING: Commanders DB Kam Curl OUT Sunday vs. Jaguars

Washington will be without its starting strong safety Sunday.

By Jeremy Brener
Commanders helmet

'Commanders Kickoff': Washington Legend to Enter Ring of Honor Sunday

Turning the page by celebrating a previous chapter, and hoping it all becomes the preamble to Washington's first win of the season.

By David Harrison
Travon Walker

Commanders Face Pair of No. 1 Picks Sunday vs. Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and Travon Walker will be on the opposing sideline Sunday.

By Jeremy Brener

"What you see from (Forrest) is you see him playing very fast," coach Ron Rivera said about the young safety. "He's very physical, after Kam he's probably one of our more physical guys...he sees a lot (and) I like his ability to run."

Rivera also emphasized his confidence in the group of safeties they have to replace Curl and their abilities to contribute on the field. 

While it's unfortunate the team will be without one of their starting safeties to start the season, the good news of potential returns and confidence in position depth is encouraging and still places Washington in a position to come out of the weekend with its first win of the season.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Kamren Curl Wochit
News

Washington BREAKING: Commanders DB Kam Curl OUT Sunday vs. Jaguars

By Jeremy Brener
Commanders helmet
News

'Commanders Kickoff': Washington Legend to Enter Ring of Honor Sunday

By David Harrison
Travon Walker
News

Commanders Face Pair of No. 1 Picks Sunday vs. Jaguars

By Jeremy Brener
Left to Right: Brandon Scherff, Kyle Allen
News

Commanders Face Washington Ex, Jaguars OL Brandon Scherff For First Time Sunday

By Jeremy Brener
Chase Young
News

Chase Young Injury Rumor FALSE: Commanders Star ‘Wasn’t Even at’ Von Miller Camp

By Mike Fisher
Antonio Gibson, Running Back, Washington Commanders, USA Today
News

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson: I'm 'One of The Best' in NFL

By David Harrison
Trevor Lawrence
News

Jaguars vs. Commanders: Which Jacksonville X-Factors Should Washington Watch?

By Jeremy Brener
RB, Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Returning Sooner Than Expected?

By Nathaniel Marrero