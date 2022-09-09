Commanders Injury Report: Kam Curl OUT, Will Banged Up Tight Ends Play?

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl and receiver Cam Sims have been the biggest question marks on the team's injury report leading into Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Following the team's final practice of the week we learned Curl will be out for the first game of the season while Sims has been cleared and will be active.

In addition to Curl, tight ends Logan Thomas and rookie Cole Turner are both questionable.

Meanwhile, tight end John Bates, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, and offensive lineman Trai Turner were all limited in Friday's practice but all appear good to go for Sunday afternoon.

Expected to step in for Curl will be a combination of second-year safety Darrick Forrest and veteran Jeremy Reaves with rookie Percy Butler also potentially seeing more action than previously expected.

For the team's Buffalo Nickel spot, Curl was expected to be the primary player in that role, and that expectation will now shift to Forrest.

"What you see from (Forrest) is you see him playing very fast," coach Ron Rivera said about the young safety. "He's very physical, after Kam he's probably one of our more physical guys...he sees a lot (and) I like his ability to run."

Rivera also emphasized his confidence in the group of safeties they have to replace Curl and their abilities to contribute on the field.

While it's unfortunate the team will be without one of their starting safeties to start the season, the good news of potential returns and confidence in position depth is encouraging and still places Washington in a position to come out of the weekend with its first win of the season.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.