Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Shares Health Update After Shooting

Editor’s note: This story contains details of gun violence.

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times in an attempted armed robbery on Sunday evening in Washington, D.C.

Robinson was taken to Medstar Washington Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries, and he tweeted an update Monday morning after surgery.

“Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is Great!,” Robinson said.

Robinson was shot in the glute and the lower leg, and the surgery was performed to repair those wounds, per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Robinson could be released from the hospital on Monday, and he could potentially still take the field at some point in 2022, per Rapoport.

Robinson was shot Sunday night just before 6 p.m. ET in the 1000 block of H Street Northeast, per Nicki Jhabvala and Peter Hermann of The Washington Post. D.C. police told The Post on Sunday that two suspects are still at large.

“We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C.,“ the Commanders said in a team statement released Sunday. “He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.”

Robinson was expected to play a major role in the Washington offense this season after a strong training camp and preseason with the Commanders. As Robinson turns his focus toward recovering, Washington will move forward on the field with Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, among others.