The Commanders announced Thursday that they’ve placed running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the reserve/non-injury list. As a result, he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Robinson was shot twice in a suspected armed robbery attempt Sunday evening. It was originally reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that he was shot in the glute and the lower leg. On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that one bullet, the one that didn’t hit him in the glute, actually hit him in the knee, and the bullet missed all major ligaments, tendons and bone.

Just hours after the report about his knee Tuesday, Washington shared pictures and a video of Robinson greeting staff and coach Ron Rivera on crutches when he returned back to the team facility. There’s a chance the 23-year-old will make his NFL debut despite the shooting, but there is no timetable for his return.

Robinson was selected in the third round of April’s NFL draft out of Alabama and was expected to contribute immediately to Washington’s offense. He won’t be eligible to return until Week 5 when the Commanders host the Titans on Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

