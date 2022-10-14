Jerry Jones Fires Back at Dan Snyder 'Dirt' Story: 'Get In Line!' Says Cowboys Owner

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Washington Commanders are both responding to the charge that Washington team owner Daniel Snyder has gathered "dirt on'' Jones and other prominent NFL figures.

Said Jones on Friday via @1053thefan regarding the explosive ESPN story: “I don’t have anything to say about it other than I don’t know where people got the supposed resource from me. Anything in that was news to me. If anybody wants to put something in my car or listen on the phone, get in line.”

The Commanders on Thursday morning reached out to CowboysSI.com with their statement: “It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”

What is the furor and the denial all about?

Per ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson, multiple team owners are aware that Snyder allegedly instructed his law firms to hire investigators, with one owner reportedly being told directly by Snyder that he "has dirt on" Jones.

The report illustrated a change in the relationship between Jones and Snyder, the former having long served as Snyder's mentor and friend, the latter faces ongoing scrutiny in Washington based on charges of financial and sexual improprieties.

Jones and Snyder were recently photographed together before Dallas’ win over Washington. But is the relationship still all smiles?

"Writes ESPN: “Jerry Jones recently told confidants that he 'might not be able' to protect Snyder any longer. Snyder has also 'badmouthed' Jones, telling an owner recently, 'he's only out to get in your pockets. … You can't trust him,' a senior executive close to the owner said. “Snyder's already lost Jerry,” the source added.

Snyder's lawyers are denying that his relationship with Jones is broken and said they have "great respect and admiration for one another."

Jones said on Friday regarding the idea that some owners want Snyder out: “I do not (have that sense.) And that’s all I’ve got to say about it. But I do not.”

ESPN says Snyder privately told people that he has enough information to "blow up" several owners around the league - obviously including Jones - and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

"They can't f--k with me," Snyder reportedly has said privately.

