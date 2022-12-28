It's Now or Never For Commanders QB Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders are counting on Carson Wentz to lead them to victory in the final two games of the season to reach the playoffs. Can he redeem himself?

At this time a year ago, Carson Wentz needed to win one of the Indianapolis Colts' final two games to earn a trip to the playoffs.

He couldn't get it done, which ultimately led to the decision for Indianapolis to trade him to the Washington Commanders early in the offseason.

Now, flash forward to the present day and Wentz finds him in an eerily similar position after being elevated back to the starting lineup.

The Commanders need to win each of their final two games against the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys to guarantee a spot in the playoffs. A loss would open the door for any 7-8 team (Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers) to steal their spot in the playoff race.

Wentz's inability to get the job done last year with the Colts pushed him to arguably his last potential NFL stop as a starter with the Commanders. After six games in the starting role, Wentz was 2-4 before injuring his ring finger that required surgery.

Taylor Heinicke stepped in, posting a 5-3-1 record, but his efforts weren't enough to keep the starting spot.

If Wentz's play during these last two winnable home games aren't enough to get Washington to the playoffs, it's hard to see the Commanders commit to him as the starter again for 2023 and the team will likely move on from him. The other 31 NFL teams also probably would not give him a chance to start after fumbling the job for two separate teams to make the playoffs, which means these next two games for Wentz will determine his fate on his status as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

