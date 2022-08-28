Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Shot Twice, Hospitalized After Victim of Carjacking

Washington Commanders' rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is hospitalized after being shot at least twice Sunday afternoon while the victim of an apparent carjacking. According to multiple reports, he is in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.

One report says Robinson was struck in the lower body by at least two bullets.

The incident occurred in Northeast Washington on the 1000 block of H Street, D.C. police told NBC4. The suspects tried to take Robinson Jr.'s Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, upon which a scuffle ensued and the shots were fired.

Robinson, 23, was Washington's third-round draft pick last April and has been one of the stars of training camp, even pushing veteran Antonio Gibson for the starting running back job. He did not play in Saturday night's preseason finale loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but wowed coaches, teammates and fans with his physical running style in Washington's first two games. He rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago and added 31 last week against the Chiefs.

“I just felt like I’m here now, and I'm here to stay too," Robinson said after his impressive debut. "I got a chance to show people who I am, and that there's a lot more to come.”

Robinson, a third-round pick from Alabama, didn't play much in college until his senior season. But when given the opportunity, Robinson exploded. He ran for over 1,300 yards last season for the Crimson Tide and set a school record with 204 rushing yards in the National Semifinal against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Robinson was drafted to alleviate some pressure off of Gibson and create a 1-2 punch in the backfield. But the rookie knows he has a lot of work to do before seeing opportunities alongside his teammate.

Washington begins its regular season Sept. 11 hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars at FedEx Field.