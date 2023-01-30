Tom Brady, Sean Payton Could Sign With Commanders, Says Rex Ryan

The Washington Commanders need a quarterback this offseason. And Rex Ryan thinks they could make a massive play.

The Washington Commanders have a big offseason ahead of them.

With potentially a shift in ownership and quarterback, there's a number of different directions the franchise could go.

And former NFL head coach Rex Ryan thinks two future Hall-of-Famers could end up in D.C.

"Watch the Washington Commanders in this... There's a strong possibility there's going to be a change in ownership," Ryan said on ESPN. "And when that happens, these owners aren't tied in to that coach. And to me, I could see a Sean Payton, Tom Brady [combination] down the road. If he doesn't sign with the Raiders immediately, I could see this as a possibility."

While Ron Rivera is firm in his position entering his fourth season in Washington, a new owner could want to make a splash or two. And going for Brady and Payton would certainly do that.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Commanders are +2000 odds to be the team Brady takes his next snap with, 10th-best in the league.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the bookie's favorite with +250, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders, who are likely to release Derek Carr and are coached by former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Meanwhile, Payton has interviewed for a few head coach openings, including the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. However, his rights are still owned by the New Orleans Saints, who are warranting high draft capital for a trade of the once-retired coach.

It's an absolute longshot for either of these things to happen, let alone both, but if it does ... Ryan will be the first to say "I told you so."

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here