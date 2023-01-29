Commanders OL Review: Upgrades Needed; Draft Broderick Jones?

The Washington Commanders endured a difficult season, with their offensive line having just as tough time as the rest of the team.

The Washington Commanders are now in full off-season mode. With teams now finishing up their player evaluations, we're doing the same.

In the firing line now is the offensive line.

With Washington in a playoff spot until late in the season, many would likely think that the unit was doing something right...well, it was...sort of.

Made up of Charles Leno Jr., Andrew Norwell, Wes Schweitzer, Trai Turner and Cornelius Lucas as the main starters, the unit as a whole struggled.

What's more, of the entire unit, five players are free agents. That means there are some decisions to be made about what the line looks like in 2023.

But...that may not necessarily be a bad thing. In one ESPN's Mock Drafts, the Commanders take Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones with the No. 16 overall pick. Given the woes this season, that looks like a good bet.

In truth, a fresh set of players is likely what needs to happen, but head coach Ron Rivera can only replace some of them.

Washington's offensive line gave up the seventh-most sacks in the NFL (48). With Carson Wentz under center, five times he was sacked three or more times. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz sacked nine times. Yikes.

After the quarterback change that saw Taylor Heinicke instilled as the starter, some thought his ability to move could help alleviate those sack numbers...it didn't.

In Heinicke's last three games, he was sacked 10 times and, as a whole, was taken down 19 times in nine games. That can't happen if Washington is to go where they want to go.

One good thing to come out of the season was the running game, for which the line is mainly responsible.

Washington ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (126.1), so there is something to work with, at least.

But with a host of lineman testing the market as free agents, just who the team re-signs will be a fascinating watch as whoever is the quarterback next year could be dealing with a restructured offensive line.

