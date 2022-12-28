Here's How Commanders Can Clinch Playoff Berth Sunday

The Washington Commanders are on the brink of a playoff spot. Here's how they can punch their ticket with a week to spare.

The Washington Commanders are making a big change this week for their game against the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Ron Rivera announced today that Carson Wentz would return to the starting lineup, replacing Taylor Heinicke, who was benched in Saturday's loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Commanders went winless in December, but still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs this weekend if a couple games go their way.

It's a longshot, but the Commanders need the following to happen ...

Commanders WIN vs. Browns

Lions LOSE vs. Bears

Packers LOSE vs. Vikings

Seahawks LOSE vs. Jets

Should all four of those outcomes take place, the Commanders can go to sleep Sunday night knowing they will play postseason football.

The outcomes aren't likely to all take place because every team plays at home this weekend. On top of that, the Lions, Packers and Seahawks need a win to keep their postseason hopes alive. A loss would virtually knock out any of these teams from the postseason. Out of all four of these teams, only the Seahawks are underdogs this weekend.

The Commanders, placing a 0.5-game ahead of the other three teams, cannot be eliminated this weekend. However, a loss against the Browns and a win by any of those teams would leapfrog them over the Commanders in the standings.

With the calendar flipping from December to January, the games only become more important for teams with playoff aspirations. And perhaps that statement is no truer for any team than the Commanders.

