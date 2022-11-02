2023 NFL Mock Draft: Post Trade Deadline Mock

We are officially midway through the NFL season, with the trade deadline officially passing. Many teams acquired talent hoping to make a Super Bowl run, while others stockpiled picks for the future. Here is a Post Trade Deadline Mock Draft:

If Levis had the talent around him that Stroud and Young had, he'd be far and away the best quarterback in the country. Nevertheless, Levis possesses unbelievable tools, is pro-ready and has the moxie to help speed up Detroit's rebuild. He'd have a great offensive line, solid weapons and an established run game. Levis has the most upside out of any player in the class, so putting him in an offense like Detroit's will allow him to reach his potential.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio showed in the 2022 draft that he wants to draft SEC players. Young is the best SEC quarterback since Joe Burrow, and Young can create outside of structure. His lack of size will be concerning, but he is smart, accurate, and has elevated the players around him. Young is worth the risk, even at pick number two.

The Panthers are in desperation mode and need to draft a quarterback. Stroud is a pocket passer who is accurate to all three levels of the field. He could struggle behind Carolina's subpar offensive line and coming from the plethora of weapons he had at Ohio State. Carolina has looked in the past to add a quarterback via trade or in free agency, which hasn't worked, so it is time for them to add one in the draft.

The best player in the draft, Anderson Jr. would give the Steelers the best pass-rush duo in the NFL. The Steelers have always been known for defense but have struggled defensively this season. By year two, Anderson Jr. could be an All-Pro caliber player. He is THAT good and would be a home run get for the Steelers at four.

Carter has pro bowl potential as the best defensive tackle since Quinnen Williams in 2019. The Jaguars added Calvin Ridley at the deadline, so they don't have to force a receiver here. Carter is a superstar and worthy of a top-five pick.

If the Raiders want to contend in their division, they must upgrade their offensive line. Skoronski doesn't have the arm length to stick at tackle, but he can be a solid guard at the next level.

The best pure bend in the draft, Ojulari is an exceptional pass rusher. He can win in many ways, possessing a quick first step, long arms and a relentless motor. The Texans need pass rush help, and Ojulari can reach double-digit sacks as a rookie. Expect Ojulari to test off the charts and be one of the biggest risers throughout this draft process.

If Anthony Richardson declares, the Buccaneers could look to go quarterback but Tampa Bay should go with the best player available in the top ten. They added Logan Hall and Joe Tryon with their first pick in the last two drafts and continuing to add talent along the defensive line is never bad. Bresee would be the top defensive tackle in most drafts.

The Eagles don't have a need but have always valued pass rushers early. Murphy is a power rusher, who is a very advanced rusher for his age. He will step in and be able to contribute on a roster looking to go on a super bowl run.

With the success of Geno Smith, the Seahawks should look to give him more weapons. Johnston is a big-bodied wideout and would give Seattle two deep threats on the outside for Smith. Smith's deep ball has been great this season, and having a weapon like Johnston would help maximize Smith's skill set.

The first tackle off the board here, Harrison has elite-level athleticism and movement skills for a tackle. He has the versatility to play either tackle spot and has the upside to develop into one of the best tackles in the NFL. The Cardinals need to do a better job protecting Kyler Murray, so adding the best offensive tackle from Oklahoma since Lane Johnson and Trent Williams should help.

12. Chicago Bears: OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

A fast riser in this offensive line class, Fashanu has been great at only 19 years old. Braxton Jones has been good for a rookie for the Bears but Fashanu would be an upgrade over him. Fashanu just put together a very impressive performance against Ohio State and has continued to improve throughout the season.

13. Detroit Lions (Via LAR): LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

After taking a quarterback first overall, the Lions add to their weak linebacking group. Sanders is the best linebacker in the draft, with exceptional explosiveness and athleticism. He is just scratching the surface of what he can develop into, which is a pro bowl caliber player. He'd step in and be their best linebacker and most impactful defensive player.

14. Green Bay Packers: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

The Packers don't draft receivers in the first round so that they could look to sure up their offensive line. Morgan can play either tackle or guard to start his career and then take over for David Bakhtiari at left tackle when he retires. Morgan has skyrocketed up boards this season. He is such a smooth mover, with natural power and quickness to win in both the pass and run games. If the Packers want to return to having a top-five offensive line unit in the NFL, Morgan is the pick to catapult them back into that conversation.

If Tillman were healthy, he'd be a top-ten pick. He dominated early in the season as a true X receiver, but an ankle injury has held him back. Still, with a good rest of the season and pre-draft process, Tillman could regain his status as the top wideout in the draft. The Patriots would jump at the opportunity to get a true number-one wideout for Mac Jones. They are missing an explosive weapon offensively and Tillman would provide that.

No NFL team has a bigger hole at left tackle than the Colts. Bergeron is a pro-ready prospect with NFL size, foot speed and play strength. Pairing him with Quenton Nelson on their line's left side would help Jonathan Taylor as a runner. Bergeron is the safest tackle prospect in the draft and has the talent to start in the league for over a decade.

17. Washington Commanders: EDGE Mike Morris, Michigan

The Commanders don't have a lot of holes, so they could look to add another piece along their defensive line here. Morris has been a breakout star for Michigan this season and projects well to the next level. He has a similar skill set to last year's number-one pick Travon Walker, and Morris has a great power profile. He'd help the Commanders run defense and keep their pass-rush group fresh.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

The Bengals' offensive line has been their Achilles heel throughout the past few seasons. They need an anchor for the group, which is why Van Pran would make a lot of sense here. He has experience in the SEC, is a great athlete and is a fantastic pass blocker. Van Pran would help a unit missing a high-end interior offensive lineman.

The Falcons are in a difficult spot. They aren't a contender but are in the weakest division in football. With that being said, Foskey is a solid value at 19. Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter have performed well this season, but Foskey is a better player than both of them. He might not be a 15-sack-a-year player, but he will generate consistent pressure and can be an impact-run defender.

After trading away Bradley Chubb, the Broncos find themselves back in the first round. Even though they've struggled this season, they don't have a glaring need. Adding Johnson Jr. would be an interesting pick. He could play right tackle and then move over to the left side when Garrett Bolles starts to decline. The Broncos might even play him at left guard if they don't want to pay Dalton Risner.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Gabe Hall, Baylor

There are a lot of similarities between Hall and Chris Jones, who has destroyed the Chargers for the last half-decade. Los Angeles won't want to make the mistake of missing out on the next version of Jones. Hall has tremendous upside and position versatility and would be great to pair with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Hall would upgrade the Chargers' run defense and pass rush from the interior, something they are severely lacking.

The Seahawks hit on Tariq Woolen at cornerback but still need a lockdown cornerback opposite him. Porter Jr. has great ball skills, physicality and long arms, all things the Seahawks value. If the Seahawks can land Porter Jr., they'd be one step closer to recreating the Legion of Boom.

The Jets' secondary is solid but is missing a young star at safety. Battle is one of the safest prospects in the draft and will be a really good player at the next level. The Jets could also consider an offensive lineman here but with most of the top guys gone, taking the best player available would be a smart decision.

There is a chance the Ravens lose Marcus Peters in the offseason, but even if he returns, the Raven's cornerback group needs help. If Phillips III were taller, he'd be a top-fifteen pick, but his lack of size will cause him to fall. The Ravens have done a great job getting great value in the first round, which Phillips III would be at 24.

The rich get richer. Robinson is the best running back prospect in a few years, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him fall to the back half of the first round. Even though the Chiefs missed on Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round, if Robinson falls this far, they should take him.

The consensus is that Notre Dame's Michael Mayer is the top tight end in the draft, but he doesn't have the tools Musgrave possesses. Musgrave is a freak athlete who should be the fastest tight end in the draft. If it weren't for an injury, he'd be even higher than 26. Musgrave is also a great blocker, which is perfect for Dallas' offense. He'd step in and replace Dalton Schultz, who will most likely leave in free agency this upcoming offseason.

27. New York Giants: CB DJ Turner, Michigan

Thanks to their defense, the Giants have been one of the best teams in the NFL, but they don't have a number-one cornerback. Adoree Jackson is solid, but they don't have much outside of that. Turner is a blazer who should run in the low 4.3s at the combine. He has natural fluidity and the instincts to be a playmaker at the next level. Turner is a great cover cornerback with the upside to develop into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

With a good Senior Bowl, Wilson could go higher, but he is a solid value at 28 for the Vikings. Wilson has freakishly long arms and natural power. His skill set fits the NFL well; he hasn't put together first-round film. Wilson's upside, though, makes him worth the gamble.

Before the trade deadline, Mayer would have been the pick, but the Vikings don't have a need at tight end now. Dexter would add pass rush value to Minnesota's interior that Harrison Phillips and Dalvin Tomlinson don't have. Dexter has flashed a lot this season against NFL-caliber offensive linemen.

With the Chiefs taking Bijan Robinson in the first, the other top offense in the league could look to add the second-best running back. Gibbs is reminiscent of Alvin Kamara, and Gibbs can be a pro bowler in the Bill's offense. He is a much better version of James Cook, and taking Cook shouldn't prevent the Bills from taking Gibbs.

So far this season, Ringo has struggled. He is going to run well and has great size, which could keep him in the first round. If he hits, he is going to hit big, which is why a team like the Eagles can take a risk on him. They will likely lose James Bradberry in the offseason, so adding Ringo would make sure cornerback doesn't become a weakness for Philadelphia.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT