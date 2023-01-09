Commanders End Season on Right Foot, Beat Cowboys in Finale

The Dallas Cowboys limp into the postseason, while the Washington Commanders run to the couch.

The past few weeks were clearly disappointing for the Washington Commanders (8-8-1), but the team finished the season in the win column with a 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) Sunday evening at FedEx Field.

The Commanders may not make the playoffs even with the win, but found a glimmer of hope in fifth-round rookie quarterback Sam Howell.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel made his NFL debut today, and he didn't disappoint.

On his first pass, Howell tossed the ball to wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who found the end zone from 16 yards out.

That kicked off a day where the Commanders appeared to knock out their frustrations from missing the postseason.

In the second quarter, Kendall Fuller picked off Dak Prescott for his second pick-six of the season.

The Cowboys' only score came just before halftime when Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for a 15-yard touchdown pass.

Then, in the third, Howell ran for his first NFL touchdown, a nine-yard rush to extend the lead. The Commanders tacked on a pair of exclamation-point field goals to all but ice the game.

While the Commanders won't be playing in the postseason, Washington fans can walk away knowing Cowboys fans aren't too happy and that there is a lot of hope for the future.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here