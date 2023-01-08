The Washington Commanders are adding to their lead against the Dallas Cowboys.

After today's game, the Washington Commanders will head to the couch as the Dallas Cowboys advance to the playoffs ... but in the first half so far, it's looking like the other way around.

After opening the scoring on rookie quarterback Sam Howell's first NFL pass, a 16-yard touchdown to All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin, the Commanders added another six points to their lead early in the second quarter as veteran defensive back Kendall Fuller picked off Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Here's a look at the play ...

It's Fuller's second pick-six of the season. The first interception touchdown came back in Week 11 against the Houston Texans. Safe to say, Fuller has been a hunter for the Commanders secondary this season.

“All play together, you know, good defenses got to hunt,” Fuller said earlier this season. “Football isn’t a game of perfect, a guy misses a tackle, we all hunting and making up for it quick before those extra yards. That’s the thing about the NFL, week in, week out, you going against top guys, its definitely going to be all us guys playing as one.”

The Commanders hold a big 13-0 lead over the Cowboys early in the second quarter.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here