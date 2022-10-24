Commanders Young Defensive Players 'Doing a Heck of a Job,' Says Ron Rivera

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders defeated the Green Bay Packers to advance to 3-4 on the season, winning with a score of 23-21.

However, not all of those 21 points surrendered came through the Commanders' defense.

Seven of them, following a pick-six thrown in the second quarter by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, rest solely with the offense.

So in reality, Washington's defense allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense just 14 points.

Another strong showing.

And while veterans like Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, and Montez Sweat were certainly making their presence felt, it was the younger guys who earned some praise from coach Ron Rivera after the game.

"That's a big key," Rivera said when asked about the performances and growth of young players like linebacker Jamin Davis and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste this season. "You also take another step forward and you look at the contributions we are getting on the special teams from the young guys.

"I thought Percy (Butler) was terrific. I thought 'Sip' (cornerback Christian Holmes) stepped up and made some plays. We got a group of young guys that are really growing and developing and hopefully they continue to do that and do it a little quicker...but they are doing a heck of a job, they really are."

While Davis was third on the team in tackles and had two for loss, St-Juste was crucial in keeping Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers from finding his targets on Sunday and came up clutch down the stretch as well by not allowing blockers to push him out of his lane.

With Butler and Holmes chipping in on special teams as well the future looks bright for this Washington defense, and Chase Young is getting closer and closer to returning, by the day.

