Commanders vs. Colts Inactives: Logan Thomas Making Return?

INDIANAPOLIS, In. -- The Washington Commanders already knew they'd be without a handful of key players while visiting the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

With linebacker and team captain Cole Holcomb (foot) ruled out Friday, he headlined a group that also has receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), cornerback William Jackson III (back), and tight end Cole Turner (concussion) all missing their team's attempt to earn a third-straight win.

While those names were ruled out early, other potential impact players like veteran tight end Logan Thomas (calf) were given the questionable designation, holding out hope of playing.

After missing the last three games, Thomas will be active, while running back Jonathan Williams (knee) and offensive lineman Chris Paul will join the others as inactive.

Receiver Dyami Brown (groin) and offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (illness) were also questionable entering the weekend, and Brown will be inactive while Charles is dressed for the game.

For the home-team Colts, defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) were ruled out on Friday.

So too was quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder), who lost his starting job after losing to the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, but won't even be active to provide backup duties in this contest.

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (finger) was the only player listed as questionable, but he will be active.

Meanwhile, center Wesley French and defensive tackle Chris Williams join Ryan, Paye, and Stuard as inactive for the home team.

Will Washington even out their midseason record at 4-4, or will they fall in yet another winnable game and drop to 3-5?

We don't know the answer just yet, but we now know who will and who won't dress for the fight.

You can follow David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.