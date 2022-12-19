Commanders Derailed By Officials In SNF Loss vs. Giants?

As much as the Washington Commanders led to their own defeat, the officials calling the game certainly didn't help matters.

LANDOVER, Md. -- It took two questions for Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera to shut down any media probes into how the officiating played into his team's failed comeback attempt in their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.

"Don't ask me about the referees," Rivera said after receiving a question about a late flag against star receiver Terry McLaurin. "Because I can't answer the question."

When asked about a controversial no-call on Washington's last offensive play of the game, a shot to the end zone that could have led to a tie, quarterback Taylor Heinicke was a little more forthcoming saying, "I saw a picture and the dude had his arms around his neck before he could catch the ball..."

'The dude' was Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes, and the receiver Heinicke was targeting was Curtis Samuel.

Samuel was a little more conservative in his answer when asked about whether or not the officials missed a call on the play in question.

"I can't really control that," Samuel said. "All I can do is try to make the play when the ball is in the air. I'm not a ref, so there's nothing I can do about that."

But that wasn't the only play where officiating came into question.

Previous to that final offensive play, the Commanders actually scored a touchdown on a run by rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr.

And it was nullified because of a penalty called on receiver Terry McLaurin, for lining up incorrectly on the play.

"I feel like I was on the ball the entire time," McLaurin said about the penalty. "If you look through the game I lined up there pretty much every play so I checked to see I was good the first time, and he was like I can move up a little bit. So when I moved up, I was good and he said I was good."

You read that right.

McLaurin says the official told him he was good.

"Yeah, I did," McLaurin responded when asked if he heard the official tell him he was good. "That's why I'm giving him the thumbs up twice to make sure I was good...In that event, I guess I can't make it close for a judgment call, but I feel like I checked with him twice."

Every man, coach, and player alike echoed the same sentiment.

No matter the call, or whether anyone agrees with it or not, the Commanders failed to capitalize on opportunities well before they were trying to squeak out a tie and head to overtime for the second-straight game.

While Washington will likely walk away feeling the officials kept them from doing so, they also have to know the wounds inflicted by their own hands, were even more impactful than any flag - or no-call.

