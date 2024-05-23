What to Read Into Washington Commanders Offensive Line Reps in OTA Practices So Far
When looking at the Washington Commanders' offensive line we can figure about 60 percent of the starting five is figured out, but that 40 percent is crucial to the success of the team and quarterback.
Center Tyler Biadasz, right guard Sam Cosmi, and right tackle Andrew Wylie all seem pretty solid in their starting jobs for the Commanders this season. It's the left side where we have questions.
The biggest question there is about who will start at left tackle, as the left guard spot seems likely to belong to Nick Allegretti who comes over from winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.
If Allegretti is cemented there, which he may not be necessarily, then we can count 80 percent of the line set. But that 20 percent is still a massively important job to figure out with two candidates, veteran Cornelius Lucas and rookie Brandon Coleman, vying for the job.
“The competition is at a lot of spots, and at that position specifically, it's going to take more time," head coach Dan Quinn said about the left tackle job ahead of Wednesday's OTA practice session. "And the reason being is you've seen where we haven't done a lot of team together, we haven't done in padded spots together. So, we're going to be really strategic as it gets to training camp and finding markers and moments to say, ‘Okay, you're getting the first reps today, next one you get the first reps.’ And we'll take that process through the preseason and through that process it'll emerge. But what we're looking for mainly is just the execution honestly, of the offense.”
So when you hear about Coleman lining up next to presumed backup guard Michael Deiter, don't jump too quickly to the conclusion that the rookie has lost the job to Lucas.
At the same time, when you hear about Lucas doing combo block drills with tight end Cole Turner who many believe could slip all the way down to the fourth spot on the depth chart this preaseason, don't crown Coleman either.
As much as we might all love a quick solution and winner for the job, it's one that Washington doesn't seem to feel rushed to make. And after all, isn't it better to get the best five on the field rather than the first five?
