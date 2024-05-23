WATCH: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Connects with WR Jahan Dotson at OTAs
The Washington Commanders opened their doors for the second time during OTA practices so that we could get a good look at what they've got cooking up for the 2024 season, and a good look is exactly what we got.
While Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota remains the top guy when it comes to running drills and running the 'first team offense' for now it was rookie Jayden Daniels who connected with wide receiver Jahan Dotson for the play of the day.
The Washington sideline was buzzing after the play as teammates celebrated the pass and catch and even members of the media couldn't help but show our own approval of what just unfolded. Even cornerback Michael Davis who was beat on the play was in good position.
Really, all around it was a solid play for both sides with one executing just a bit more perfectly than the other, and that's how it works sometimes.
The defense got their doses of revenge throughout the day as well getting some interceptions in passing drills and deflections at other times.
Second-year cornerback Kyu Blu-Kelly made a really nice play on the near sideline and an impressive catch, but the official posted out in front of the play said he only got one foot in costing the young defensive back an interception.
Mariota also delivered a nice pass to veteran receiver Terry McLaurin that was only bested by the Daniels-Dotson connection.
It was another good day of practice overall and the in-house media team was in position as always to give us a great view of the best play of all.
