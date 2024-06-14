Washington Commanders WR Jahan Dotson 'Soaking It All In' During Transition Period
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson was predicted to be a breakout player in the 2023 NFL season under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and alongside quarterback Sam Howell.
What transpired wasn't exactly a breakout season as all Commanders struggled to find their footing, not just Dotson.
While Dotson's targets went up 22 and his receptions increased by 14 his yardage output went down, yards per reception dropped to just 10.6 and his touchdown production reduced by three over his rookie season in Washington. All despite playing in five more games and staying relatively healthier in his second year.
All of that, and the impact of last season on everyone, has led to a fresh start for Dotson and his teammates and a new perspective for the player himself.
"Going through last year, I feel like as you go through the highs - this goes for life itself - when you go through the highs in life, everything can feel like you're on top of the world, but when you get to go through some lows and go through some adversity, you really find out a lot about yourself and you really get to find out who you are inside," Dotson said. "I'm a guy who wants to just go at it that much harder when things aren't going my way. Things didn't go my way last year. I didn't have the year I wanted, so I went it in the off-season and I'm trying to just be better than I was last year."
Specifically, Dotson wants to get better after the catch. Gaining yards after the catch is a valuable way for receivers to make an impact that goes beyond their hands and really displays their athletic ability.
Veteran teammate Terry McLaurin echoes the sentiment of wanting to improve in the area as well.
"That's one thing that I did a very good job of (in my rookie year, and) I feel like I can get back to (the) effort after the catch and then just being present every single day," Dotson said. "I'm really focused on being where my feet are, so just being in the moment and basically living it up and soaking it all in."
A big part of improving that area for both receivers is scheming up opportunities for each to use their athleticism by catching more passes on the move. New offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is hard at work figuring out how to maximize the talent on his side of the ball, and that has Dotson feeling confident heading into year three.
"I know that they're doing a great job of putting me in positions where I succeed, basically playing to my strengths, so it is been pretty good learning the offense and getting to build relationships with Kliff and coach (Dan Quinn)," he said. "They're doing a great job putting me in positions to be successful in this offense and not only this offense, but on this team."
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.