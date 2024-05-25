The Commanders Player Due For 'Bounce-Back' 2024 Campaign According to PFF
For some NFL players, there is nothing more refreshing than a new situation allowing them to either blossom for the first time or bounce back from a down season. For Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne, the arrival of new head coach Dan Quinn could help him turn things around after he signed a $90 million contract extension over a year ago.
It's no secret the Commanders have invested heavily in their interior defensive line -- which includes Payne, Jonathan Allen and rookie Jer'Zhan Newton. With Payne returning to form in the upcoming season, the rotation of the defensive tackles can wreak havoc in the backfield on a consistent basis.
Now, the team posted a 4-13 record a season ago. It's safe to say nearly no one on the roster lived up to expectations, but it's certainly true for Payne, who was playing his first season in his $90 million contract extension.
PFF's Brady Locker included Payne on his list of players due for a "bounce-back" season in 2024, as he listed one player for each of the 32 NFL teams.
"Payne has established himself as one of the more solid interior defenders across the NFL, but his past season wasn’t his finest," Locker wrote. "He tallied 14 fewer pressures despite having 32 additional opportunities to rush the passer."
After making the Pro Bowl in 2022, Payne posted 7.5 fewer sacks during the 2023 NFL season. His numbers were down all around. He's got a chance to turn things around heading into next season, though.
The 6-foot-2, 311-pound defensive tackle was a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's been durable and available during his tenure in Washington D.C., alongside another Alabama defensive tackle in Allen.
Heading into the new season at 29-years-old, the Commanders could use a bounce-back season from the defensive tackle they've invested so much into.
"With Washington drafting Illinois’Jer’Zhan Newton in the second round, new head coach Dan Quinn could turn to more of a rotation along the Commanders’ defensive line, which might reduce Payne’s pressure numbers even further,” Locker said. “Then again, as Payne enters the second year of his $90 million extension, he’s unlikely to go anywhere. A more motivated Payne — who also happens to clean up his tackling — could return to being an amazing pass rusher in 2024.”
