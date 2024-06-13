Washington Commanders HC Dan Quinn 'Thrilled With The Guys' After Offseason Program
With Washington Commanders' minicamp nearing an end, there is plenty to be excited about in the nation's capital as it pertains to football. The roster, which saw a massive overhaul this offseason, has been able to take time to come together and begin building chemistry.
Starting from scratch, new head coach Dan Quinn has been able to begin establishing a winning culture across the board. His coaching staff seems to have the same mentality as the franchise has the opportunity to start from ground zero and build a winning team.
"As minicamp comes to a close, one thing that was cool today is [Linebackers Coach] Ken Norton visited with the team this morning," Quinn said. "And as you guys know, Ken was a part of three Super Bowl teams back to back to back, but what he talked about today wasn't about the Super Bowl teams, it was about the lead up to that and what these 40 days are like in between what you would call the end of the minicamp into what the start of that next is. He talked about that love, that connection, the work. He talked about being some hungry wolves, and knowing that's where you make the difference that you will not let one another down."
"A lot of people would say this is the end of the offseason program in a lot of ways. I see it as just our beginning and what we can be about and what we have."- Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders HC
With No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels taking over as the team's quarterback, the offense has a chance for a fresh start. He's got some talented weapons surrounding him, and building chemistry and taking a strong mentality throughout the rest of the offense could have him starting his first season in the NFL strong.
The same goes for the rest of the team. The Commanders posted a 4-13 record a season ago. Starting the season strong and picking up some wins or even building momentum at all will be important.
"A lot of people would say this is the end of the offseason program in a lot of ways. I see it as just our beginning and what we can be about and what we have. I think over the last two weeks I felt this momentum shift," Quinn continued. "A lot of install had been through the first part of the offseason program. And now that those installs are going down, you're seeing the skill and the execution going up and it's been really exciting to see."
The ball is rolling in Washington. The offseason was busy, with new ownership, a new general manager, a new coaching staff and a roster facelift. Because of this, things are beginning to slow down, systems are in place and things can finally start to come together for Quinn and his staff.
"So, I'm thrilled with the guys. They've really put in the work. We started way back, I think it was April 2nd with the veterans. Then we added the rookies into that group and they really wanted to find out, the veterans did, are they for real? And how can they help us? And they absolutely answered that challenge in a very big way," Quinn said. "So it's a fun group to coach."
After a four-win season, having a "fun" group or season alone will uplift the spirits around the franchise, and can even provide a spark to the fan base. With a breath of fresh air, the Commanders might be among the most interesting teams to follow this season.
