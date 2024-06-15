Washington Commanders Coach Dan Quinn Wants Players to 'Protect the Team' on Break
The Washington Commanders along with the rest of the NFL have completed the first phases of the offseason now that mandatory minicamp has been completed. Between now and the start of training camp leading up to the preseason, players will be on their own to train and continue their development to prepare for the season.
Many players will go back to their hometown trainers or work with some of the best trainers at their positions in different parts of the country. Some will also go train with other NFL players to hone their craft or pick a specific area of the country to train in to gear up for what type of weather they will be playing in.
There is always a concern when players are left to themselves during this time as it opens up opportunities for mistakes to happen, injuries, getting out of shape, etc., and teams' coaching staffs hope that they will take care of themselves in the proper manner and not put themselves in a position that could end up costing the team.
Following the Commanders' last minicamp practice, head coach Dan Quinn discussed the team's message to the players as they hit the break before training camp.
“Yeah, I think first off, protecting the team. Like they're away from this environment where we're together just as often as we could be, so, there'll be sometimes on their own in different places. We've all read or heard stories in an off season that, you know, trouble can be found. And so, I just wanted to remember like we have one big rule protecting the team and that applies 24/7, whether you're here or elsewhere, so that was number one," coach Quinn said. "And then doing your part to make sure that when you do come back, you can count, be counted on. And so that was probably the big message and that's why I thought it was so important with Ken of his time to say like, man, protect this time. Like you're really putting it in, and other people want what you have. Like, you know, keep going for it.”
It is of the utmost importance that the guys realize that their actions can affect the entire team. Talking to them before splitting for the break to express the team's ultimate goals should put that in the forefront of their minds as they head off to their respective destinations. No one is perfect, and mistakes can happen, but if they stay steadfast in the goals that have aligned them up to this point then things should be a full go without any distractions as they return for minicamp.
Keep the status quo the status quo. Improve and develop. Everyone on the Commanders should have a one-track mindset heading into this break - 2023 was a disappoint, let's turn this thing around and look to contend and compete at the highest level.
