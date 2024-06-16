Where Washington Commanders Center Tyler Biadasz Ranks Among NFL Peers
Head coaches like to bring players with them to new homes when they move so when the Washington Commanders hired Dan Quinn to be theirs there was at least a moderate expectation of former Dallas Cowboys coming with him.
Afterall, Quinn not only spent three years with the Cowboys before taking the Commanders job, he was highly successful while there between head coaching gigs.
The surprise, however, to those who didn't know him before he arrived to Washington is that an offensive player would be one of the first to follow the former Dallas defensive coordinator. And by bringing Tyler Biadasz with him, Quinn has his new team set up with a center ranked by Pro Football Focus (PFF) in the top half of the league.
"The former Pro Bowler carved out a nice role for himself as a three-year starter with the Cowboys before joining their NFC East rival Commanders in the offseason," writes Tomas Valentine. "His 68.6 overall grade in 2023 was a career high, despite his allowing 25 pressures — the most of his NFL career."
According to Valentine, Biadasz is the 13th ranked center in the NFL, up 11 spots from No. 24 where he was ahead of the 2023 season.
Former Commanders center Nick Gates was ranked 27th ahead of 2023, so by bringing in Biadasz the team has improved its own standing a whopping 14 spots.
Better yet, with the retirement of Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce this offseason Washington has the top-ranked center in the NFC East Division. Although, the Eagles aren't too far behind without Kelce as his replacement Cam Jurgens came in 17th on Valentine's list.
New York Giants second-year center John Michael-Schmitz Jr. ranks 26th, and something that will make all Commanders fans happy is seeing Cowboys new center Brock Hoffman all the way down at No. 32.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.