Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job After Victory vs. Eagles?

The Washington Commanders (5-5) are celebrating a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday Night Football. But it's possible nobody is happier than quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Heinicke, who started his fourth consecutive game to replace the injured quarterback Carson Wentz, has a clause in his contract as the backup that nets him $125,000 for a win in which he played over 60 percent of the offensive snaps. But also, a win against the best team in the NFL should award him the starting job, right?

During the offseason, the Commanders weren't satisfied with Heinicke as the starter. So they traded for Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts and immediately named him QB1. Wentz suffered a thumb injury six games into the season, which has triggered Heinicke's jump into the starting lineup, but will he jump back?

Heinicke's stat line won't jump off the page - 17 of 29 completions for 211 yards, no touchdowns and an interception - but the team has a different energy since he took over for Wentz back in Week 7. The team is 3-1 in his starts as opposed to 2-4 without and the offense has appeared to be in more of a rhythm since taking over.

The decision comes to head coach Ron Rivera, and Heinicke has made it incredibly difficult for him to make a decision.

There's an argument to bring back Wentz since Heinicke hasn't been Kurt Warner-esque, but Heinicke can walk away from this weekend knowing he did all he could to try and snag back the starting job he had all year long.

