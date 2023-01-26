The Washington Commanders now have eight picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Washington Commanders are adding to their stash of draft picks this week.

According to Over the Cap, the Commanders will receive two more compensatory picks to add to their total of selections for this year's draft class.

Compensatory picks are awarded to teams who lose key players in free agency. These picks can range anywhere from a third-round to a seventh-round pick depending on the impact of the player for his new team.

The Commanders earned a third-round pick after Brandon Scherff signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason. Scherff started all 17 games for the Jaguars and was a star on the offensive line, which helped lead Jacksonville to its first playoff berth and victory since the 2017 season.

Washington also gained a sixth-round pick for defensive tackle Tim Settle, who signed with the Buffalo Bills last spring. Settle played in 15 games for the Bills this season, starting three and recording one sack.

With the compensatory picks, the Commanders now have eight selections in the 2023 NFL Draft ...

Round 1: 16

Round 2: 48

Round 3: 98 (compensatory for Brandon Scherff)

Round 4: 118

Round 5: 151

Round 6: 193, 215 (compensatory for Tim Settle)

Round 7: 235

