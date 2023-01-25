Will the Washington Commanders focus on improving their offensive line with the No. 16 overall pick in hopes of alleviating quarterback woes?

The Washington Commanders will be in a challenging situation come the first round of April's NFL Draft.

Will a worthy quarterback slide down to the No. 16 overall pick and end the rotating door where the position has found itself since Kirk Cousins left in 2018? Or will they see themselves drafting the best player regardless of positional need?

In ESPN's latest mock draft, the Commanders opted to improve their offensive line, taking Broderick Jones, the Georgia offensive tackle, with the No. 16 overall pick.

"No matter who is playing quarterback, [The Commanders] have to improve along the offensive line," ESPN writes. "Jones is a 310-pound mauler who didn't allow a single sack as the Bulldogs' left tackle in 2022. I wouldn't be shocked if he went in the top 10."

Jones would provide a splash of youth to a makeshift starting offensive line whose average age exceeded 30 years old last season and lacks much star power, or draft capital, with none of last year's starters having first-round draft pedigree.

Washington's offensive line found itself near the bottom of Pro Football Focus' offensive line rankings primarily due to their low pass-blocking efficiency. The group allowed pressure on the quarterback with regularity.

Entering the 2023 season, Washington will have both of last year's starting tackles Charles Leno Jr. and Cornelius Lucas under contract.

The 310+ pound Georgia product is PFF's third-ranked offensive lineman in this draft and would provide an immediate talent upgrade in the trenches for the Commanders while still having veterans to provide him with knowledge during his rookie campaign.

The Bulldog will come into the NFL fresh from his All-SEC First-Team campaign. Over the past two seasons, Jones' average PFF grade was 78.5; if that level of success translates to the league, Washington could continue to buy their quarterback of the future time to solidify themselves going forward.

