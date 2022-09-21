Commanders WR Jahan Dotson: Offense Will 'Carry Team'

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are averaging 27.5 points per game through the first two games.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was enough to get the win. Against the Detroit Lions in Week 2, it was not.

Contributing to the early offensive success the team has had is rookie receiver, Jahan Dotson.

With three touchdowns in his first two games not only is Dotson producing, he's doing so at a rate many didn't expect with him joining an offense with star receiver Terry McLaurin and versatile weapon, Curtis Samuel. And heading into his first NFC East divisional game this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles, he knows it's imperative the offense gets going early.

Not just in Week 3, but throughout the season.

"We're going against a very tough opponent," Dotson said on Wednesday. "They got a lot of great skill players over there. We know it's a test, so (we) definitely gotta get off to a fast start this week. We know the offense, we're going to carry this team this year. We're going to be the guys who make plays for this team."

The NFL is a passing league, with the rules and methods used to play the game slanted towards making sure points can be scored in bunches.

Two games in, quarterback Carson Wentz, Dotson, and the Commanders' offense is eighth-best in scoring while the Eagles bring in the sixth-best unit.

Unfortunately, Washington's defense is allowing the fourth-most points per game (29) while Philadelphia is allowing just 21.

That difference is what motivates guys like Dotson to believe it's on them to make sure the team gets started the right way, and ultimately closes out a key divisional win this early in the season.

"They obviously have a lot of great players on that defensive side of the ball," Dotson said of the Eagles' defense. "Great on the back end, great on the front end. We're just going to have to attack them for four quarters. We gotta put a full game together, we haven't been able to do that yet so far."

Regardless of the outcome, Dotson's career is off to a strong start. A fact that'll get more attention if his team can stack wins as he collects touchdowns.

And he feels ready for the pressure and elevated meaning that comes with playing in his first NFC East battle.

"I'm definitely looking forward to it a lot. Especially growing up around so many Eagles fans being from not too far from Philly. Definitely looking forward to it."

