Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Mocked by Winning Giants - It's The Shoes

Apparently, the Washington Commanders quarterback's game-winning tradition caught the attention of the New York Giants.

LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is pretty popular these days.

For members of the 'Heinicke Hive' he's idolized for his never-say-die approach to football and the energy he brings to the field.

And his teammates love him as well.

But not everyone is enamored with Heinicke, and we're not talking about the fans or media members who want to see Carson Wentz back in his vacated starting quarterback job.

Or even those who want to throw rookie quarterback Sam Howell into the proverbial deep end to see if he can swim, or if he'll sink like many others have.

No, today's Heinicke hater is the New York Giants.

Or at least the person(s) who run the team's Twitter account.

New York Giants / Twitter

What you see there is a bonafide example of talking trash by mimicking your opponent.

It's become pretty well-known around the DMV and in Commanders circles that Heinicke likes to buy a pair of Jordan brand sneakers whenever he wins an NFL start.

The part that likely got the Giants' attention is that he buys a pair in a color scheme matching that of the vanquished opponent's uniforms. ... So ... the Giants are advertising that they just purchased a pair of their own burgundy-and-gold shoes.

This brings to mind the hurt feelings of one Kris Boyd, a defensive back for the Minnesota Vikings who was apparently very attached to the jewelry-based celebration his team had with quarterback Kirk Cousins earlier this season.

After defeating the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, several Commanders draped chains over Heinicke's neck and took to social media to show off their quarterback's new look.

Boyd responded on Twitter by writing, "Find your own trend!...don't even look like y'all having fun enjoying it.."

Of course, a trend can only be a trend if others outside of the originator are replicating it. But don't tell Boyd that.

And don't tell Boyd that his own quarterback was following in the footsteps of traveled veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and the viral look he showed off in front of the media back when he was starting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The difference between these quarterback chain celebrations is that the jewelry gets returned to its owner. We assume, anyway.

But with the Jordan sneakers tradition, those are for keeps.

And Heinicke even expanded the tradition to include teammates who contributed to the week's victory.

Sneakers for one, sneakers for all, and if it took beating Washington for Giants players to get their first pairs, well then, that can be a small silver lining.

Because really, shouldn't everyone have the opportunity to earn a pair of Jordans?

