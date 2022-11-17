Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: WR Curtis Samuel Makes 'Special Things Happen'

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders brought receiver Curtis Samuel onto the roster in 2021 with hopes of having him provide a spark.

Joining forces with fellow receiver Terry McLaurin, tight end Logan Thomas, and running back Antonio Gibson, Samuel was supposed to be the missing piece to really give Washington an attack that could exploit any defense's weaknesses.

But injuries derailed those intentions before they ever got to begin materializing.

Entering the preseason activities this year, there was a lot of anxiousness around Samuel, with many wondering if they'd ever see No. 10 consistently on the field.

Even as coach Ron Rivera preached patience and following the medical plan to facilitate long-term health, many doubted we'd ever see the investment mature.

But it has, in a big way.

"You see it whenever we give number 10 the ball special things happen," Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke said of Samuel on Wednesday. "He's electric with the ball and it's cool as a quarterback when you hand him the ball and kind (of) just see what he does with it...We have a lot of weapons, so the more we can use all of them, the better we are."

Washington did a solid job of spreading the ball around on Monday night in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite 40 of their offensive snaps (just shy of a clean 50 percent) ending up in the hands of either running backs Antonio Gibson or Brian Robinson Jr., Heinicke was still able to get the ball to Samuel six times.

Star receiver Terry McLaurin connected on eight passes with Heinicke as well, and in total nine Washington players got involved in the offense.

An effective split in Week 11, with a prime opportunity to repeat the effort this weekend against the Houston Texans.

