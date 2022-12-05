Commanders WR Terry McLaurin on Tie vs. Giants: 'We Had Our Opportunities'

The Washington Commanders can consider the 20-20 tie with the New York Giants as one that got away.

After dominating all the relevant statistics in total yards, time of possession and total plays, Ron Rivera's team didn't win the one that mattered ... the scoreboard.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin knows his team had its chances to win what would have been its eighth game of the year, but instead, Washington now moves to 7-5-1 on the season with the Giants just a 0.5 game back.

"I think we had our opportunities to try and win that game honestly," McLaurin said. "Offensively, I think we can do a better job of not shooting ourselves in the foot with some of those penalties and negative plays. The film is right there to look at, and the good thing is we got another opportunity at these guys."

McLaurin had another impressive day, catching eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. But it was not in a winning effort, as Sunday was the Commanders' first tie game since 2016.

"It's a little weird, like after the game, you don't know what to do next," McLaurin said. " Even the fans are still standing in the stands. The thing about it [the tie] is it doesn't help us, but it doesn't really hurt us either... It's a little weird honestly, but in pro football, there's a lot of unexpected things that go on."

Sticking with the weird theme, Washington now heads into its bye week, and the NFL scheduling god has had a nice laugh over this. The Commanders will back up on Dec. 18 to play the Giants again hoping for a better result.

