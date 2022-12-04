Commanders Pull Off Giant Comeback, But Tie vs. New York

The Washington Commanders (7-5-1) are sputtering into their bye week after a 23-20 loss to the New York Giants (7-4-1) Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The Commanders and Giants traded punches all throughout the game, but the first blow came on the fourth play of the game when Jonathan Allen forced Daniel Jones to fumble. Washington was able to generate a field goal off the turnover to take the lead.

Washington added to its lead with a 19-yard touchdown to Terry McLaurin to go up multiple scores. However, New York was able to come back immediately after consecutive scoring drives tied the game at 10. The two teams traded field goals right before the half to keep it a 13-13 tie at halftime.

Shortly after the teams came out for the second half, Washington fumbled and tossed the ball right back to New York. The Giants capitalized with a touchdown to wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins to take a 20-13 lead.

The defenses took over for most of the second half, but Washington had a chance to tie it with under four minutes to go. Heinicke led an eight-play, 90-yard drive in under two minutes that ended in a 28-yard touchdown to rookie wideout Jahan Dotson which tied the game.

Inside the two-minute warning and overtime, both teams failed to score and the game remained tied after 70 minutes of action.

The tie represents how close both teams are to one another. It's the first tie for Washington since 2016 and New York's first since 1997. The last tie for New York also came against Washington, which was the last time two NFC East teams tied in a game.

The Commanders are off next week but will face the same Giants in their backyard on Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.

