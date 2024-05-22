Former Washington Tight End Publishing Memoir on Playing in the NFL and Life After It
Vernon Davis spent 14 years as an NFL tight end playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and lastly in Washington from 2016-2019.
It sounds like a long time, 14 years, and in NFL terms it is. Playing for Washington for four years at the end of his career is longer than some players get in the entirety of their playing days. So in a lot of ways Davis has been blessed, but they didn't come easy.
READ MORE: Commanders' Home Field Disadvantage
In a memoir set to release this August, Davis's goal is to look back honestly and candidly at his life so far reaching back to before he was ever seen as an NFL star, Super Bowl Champion, or Hollywood actor and producer as he is now in his post-playing days.
The introduction to the book, by coach Mike Singletary, is an amazing introduction into the honesty and look behind the life of a star many fans celebrated from afar. In case you need a reminder as to why it's so honestly raw that the book starts with words from coach Singletary, here it is.
The famed rant from coach Singletary came after a particularly rough loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Davis' third NFL season. In his fourth, the following year, Davis put up 965 yards receiving on 78 catches and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.
It was a turning point in Davis' career, but also his life.
“After such a long journey and football career, I learned that life is about much more than me," Davis writes in his book. "It’s about helping others and inspiring people to be the best versions of themselves. I did that by showing resilience, determination, stamina, and by giving everything I had to give to challenge myself to succeed."
He's funneling all of those lessons into his newest post-NFL efforts having appeared in nearly 40 film projects with names like Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, and Bruce Willis. He's also played roles in projects behind the scenes having founded two production companies, Reel 85 and Between the Linez Productions.
Davis has also entered the recording studio under the stage name Vern and dropped his debut album Showtime just last year.
And now he's putting pen to paper - so to speak - in hopes his story will help others maximize their potential and learn some of the lessons he had to learn the hard way.
READ MORE: Commanders Second Round Pick Drawing Rave Reviews
“Weaving personal reflections with frank, real-world advice, this book is more than a memoir. It’s an eye-opening exploration of what winning – on the field and beyond – really means,” said Davis. “In the book, I rewind the tape to reflect on my difficult upbringing, my career and competitive spirit – and the insights about teamwork, leadership, and responsibility that came in the aftermath of Coach Singletary’s press conference, spurring me to transform my life for the better.”
The memoir, titled Playing Ball, drops on August 20th and will be available in hardcover and digitial versions and can be pre-ordered online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Hudson Bookseller, Books-A-Million, Target, and Walmart.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.