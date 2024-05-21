Commanders Field Named One of Worst Venues Across All American Sports in 2024
Sporting stadiums across the country host some of the most electrifying entertainment in the world. Sports fans come to cheer on their teams in the hopes of seeing them win, and even in losses, they will almost always show up as their team's colors run through their blood.
Each stadium is unique in its way, but there is much more that goes into having one of the top stadiums in the country other than the amount of people you can pack inside one. Things such as traffic, parking, concessions, and even the amenities inside and outside the stadium come into play for the fans' experience on gameday.
READ MORE: Commanders Traveling South for Joint Preseason Practice
In a recent report done by Charlie Mullan, a Gambling.com US sports data expert, he decided to take a look inside the top 10 best and worst stadiums in America in 2024 by averaging reviews across Google, Tripadvisor, and Facebook.
For the Commanders their stadium, Commanders Field, did make one of Mullan's lists, however, it was on the wrong side of things as it ranked as the 5th worst stadium in all of American sports in 2024 - slotting behind three MLS stadiums and SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.
An overall rating of 3.7/5 isn't all that horrible, heck it's even an average score, but with several other stadiums keeping up with the new age of fandom Commanders Field, formerly known as FedEx Field, is falling behind.
Putting fans in seats isn't quite the issue, but the concerns of fans come from the amount of time taken to even get to the stadium, the parking situation, the excessive prices on stadium concessions, and perhaps the biggest of them all having poor areas of seating that can prohibit the viewing/listening experience of what is occurring inside.
READ MORE: Where Does Jayden Daniels Rank Among Starting NFL Quarterbacks?
Commanders Field was built in the 90s and could use some work when it comes to updating the overall aesthetic and experience for fans. Minor upgrades in this area would likely improve their rating, but some things are likely out of ownership's control.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter