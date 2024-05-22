Washington Commanders 2024 Second Round Draft Pick Drawing Rave Reviews at OTAs
After taking their QB of the future Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the NFL draft, the Commanders decided to focus on the defensive side of the ball with their next two picks.
One of those picks was DT Johnny Newton out of Illinois, and the other was Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil.
Newton is currently not participating in practices due to having surgery on his left foot, but for 50th overall pick Mike Sainristil he apparently is raising some eyebrows thus far through rookie minicamp and the start of OTAs according to NFL Network's Steve Wyche.
"He is getting a lot of favorable reviews playing that slot corner as someone with great ball skills."
Sainristil started his collegiate career as a wide receiver, playing that position through his first three years before switching over to cornerback. Following a single season playing corner, the Michigan staff made the decision to move him to the slot corner, or nickel spot.
Once there, Sainristil flourished totaling 44 tackles, a sack, six interceptions with two returned for touchdowns, 13 passes defended, and two forced fumbles making him the perceived best nickel coverage corner in the draft.
There was a reason the Commanders were stoked to get him where they did and from what we are hearing out of practice there is a high possibility that he is going to carry over that elite level of play into the league.
