Sam Howell 'Likely' to Get Starters Reps for Washington Commanders - PFF

Popular evaluation site passes judgement on Commanders' 2022 NFL Draft class

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards once told me the NFL Draft was all, "in the eye of the beholder". 

Jahan Dotson.

Washington Commanders NFL Draft pick, Jahan Dotson

Phidarian Mathis

Washington Commanders NFL Draft pick, Phidarian Mathis

Brian Robinson Jr. 2

Washington Commanders NFL Draft pick, Brian Robinson Jr.

Washington Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew echoed this sentiment over the draft weekend when asked about the multiple reaches the organization is accused of making. 

Those reaches are the reason why Pro Football Focus is issuing a C+ letter grade for the latest group of rookies to call Washington their first NFL home.

"(Jahan) Dotson was No. 56 on PFF’s Big Board but he did have his fans," writes PFF. "He has some of the best hands in the draft, dropping just 5.2% of catchable targets in his college career. The success of this pick will be determined by how successful he can be on the outside and not just the slot at the next level."

Dotson wasn't the only reach according to the site's evaluation, with Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis' selection also being dinged as an overdraft by the team. 

"Few people like anything as much as Washington seems to like Alabama defensive linemen," wrote PFF. "It was their second straight major reach according to PFF’s Big Board, selecting Mathis around 50 spots higher than his ranking."

While the selection of Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. would still constitute a reach according to PFF's own rankings (No. 146 overall), they did give Washington some credit for adding a powerful back to the group headlined by Antonio Gibson, something the team could have used in 2021. 

Percy Butler Celebrates

Washington Commanders NFL Draft pick, Percy Butler

Sam Howell, North Carolina_16925269

Washington Commanders NFL Draft pick, Sam Howell

Cole Turner

Washington Commanders NFL Draft pick, Cole Turner

On Day 3, the Commanders benefitted from Sam Howell's slide taking PFF's 34th ranked player at pick No. 144. 

In fact, PFF is so sure Mayhew and coach Ron Rivera found a hidden gem with Howell, they made a bold prediction within the grading synopsis. 

"The 34th-ranked player on PFF’s big board," they wrote. "Howell will push Carson Wentz in the nation’s capital and will likely get starting reps."

Still, drafting an eventual starting quarterback - according to PFF - in the fifth round wasn't enough to raise the Washington Commanders' draft grade up into the B range, with Pro Football Focus valuing their own general player assessments over those conducted by scouts and decision-makers building actual NFL rosters. 

