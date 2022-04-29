'Dream Come True': Get to Know New Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

Arriving in Washington, Dotson met with local media in person for the first time

ASHBURN, Va. - Entering the Washington Commanders auditorium for the first time as an NFL wide receiver, Jahan Dotson was introduced on Friday by head coach Ron Rivera and accompanied by family including his parents, and best friend.

It didn't take long for Dotson to settle in while fielding questions about being a first-round pick after constructing one of the most productive careers in Penn State history.

Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Washington Commanders head coach, Ron Rivera Washington Commanders selected wide receiver Jahan Dotson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft Washington Commanders wide receiver, Jahan Dotson

Family was a big topic of conversation in his first meeting with local media. Reflecting on the sacrifices his parents made, some of the ups and downs of his football journey so far, and even the chances taken on him by the Penn State football program and staff.

"It's a dream come true," Dotson said, several times. Familiar, because he said the same thing on draft night when asked about the phone call from Rivera telling him he was about to become the first Commanders player ever drafted.

Fitting then, that the rookie will wear No. 1 on his jersey.

The rest of the press conference was about what you expect when meeting a young man on his first day on the job in a multi-million dollar career.

He was asked about and reflected on, amazing plays from his days with the Nittany Lions like a one-handed catch against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and childhood memories of doing pushups for dropping passes when he was younger.

Hating pushups because of it, Dotson said it's why he never wants to drop a pass, and anytime he does he immediately goes back to those days and refocuses himself to avoid that feeling again.

Dotson is quiet, composed, and comfortable with himself. If the odds were available, I'd put money on the fact he's been asked, 'Are you ok?' more times than he can count.

He just has a quiet demeanor about him, not dissimilar to star receiver and new teammate Terry McLaurin, a player Dotson said he can't wait to meet and seek out advice from on successfully transitioning to the NFL.

Washington Commanders NFL Draft pick, Jahan Dotson (No. 5) Washington Commanders NFL Draft pick, Jahan Dotson (No. 5) Washington Commanders NFL Draft pick, Jahan Dotson (No. 5)

It hasn't hit him yet that he's a professional football player. When he got the text from quarterback Carson Wentz congratulating him, Dotson said he had to look at it five times just because he was amazed this player he's watched at the highest level is now sending him messages personally.

When will it hit him? Rookie minicamp was his best guess.

Regardless, Jahan Dotson has arrived. And he did it on a private jet, which he said was, "pretty cool".

Cool, indeed.

The culmination of one journey from childhood sports lover who credits his cousin Phil with first putting a football in his hands, to recruit, college star, and now to being a pro.

But it's also the beginning. For Dotson, and for the Washington Commanders.