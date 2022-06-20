With Terry McLaurin's contract still in limbo, would it be wise for Washington to trade a receiver?

When the Washington Commanders selected North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft it signaled a couple of things.

First, no matter what you've done in the offseason, value at a position is always going to win during the selection meeting.

Second, it gave Washington a previously uninstalled safety net - an option to cultivate and potentially use if the Carson Wentz experience takes a sharp dive in its first, and then likely only, season.

Lastly, it meant the former Tarheels quarterback would be reunited with his collegiate teammate, receiver Dyami Brown, who was drafted in the third round the year prior.

But, if one Bleacher Report trade idea comes to fruition, the reunion that almost brought both young men to tears may be short-lived.

In a recent rundown of trades all 32 NFL Teams should offer, the site has Washington offering Brown for Seattle Seahawks cornerback, Sidney Jones.

"The Seahawks didn't hesitate to add several corners to the roster this offseason," says Bleacher Report. "Jones' ability to play inside and out should be very attractive to Washington, because it already has a similarly versatile corner in Kendall Fuller. With Jones added next to Fuller and William Jackson, the Commanders would boast a physical and fast corner trio...To get him, the Commanders could entice Seattle with 2021 third-rounder Dyami Brown...(who) could challenge to earn the third receiver role in Seattle right away."

This isn't the first site or speculation we've seen pointing at cornerback as a potential area of need for the Commanders.

Christian Holmes was added to the group in the seventh round this year, and second-year cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is earning praise from all levels of the coaching staff as he is being prepared to move inside this coming season.

Beyond that, Devin Taylor has flashed at times during minicamp and OTA practices, and fourth-round safety Percy Butler looks as versatile as they come this early in the process.

On the receiver side, first-round pick Jahan Dotson is continuously growing into his role and connecting well with Wentz.

Beyond that, however, star receiver Terry McLaurin is still in the midst of contract negotiations that have kept him out of all voluntary and the first involuntary offseason activities of the year.

Curtis Samuel has looked good on the practice field, but he's also been off the practice field enough as of late to shake any confidence that had been built in early sessions.

This leaves Brown as the presumed next man up, and beyond him and Cam Sims, there just isn't a whole lot to be excited about.

Of course, then there's the Howell connection.

On the surface, this trade is strongly rooted in roster logic. But once we dive into the nuance of it all, as much as Sidney Jones could provide for the defense, the Washington Commanders could be losing even more on offense if they were to make this trade idea, a reality.