Top 200 Fantasy: Which Commanders Are Ranked?

With training camp and the NFL season slowly getting underway, fantasy football drafts are just around the corner as well.

In a recent article from Pro Football Focus ranking the top 200 fantasy football prospects for the 2022 NFL season, a number of Washington Commanders offensive weapons made the list.

The rankings are as follows:

Terry McLaurin -- No. 30, WR15

Antonio Gibson -- No. 77, RB26

Jahan Dotson -- No. 112, WR55

Curtis Samuel -- No. 182, WR81

J.D. McKissic -- No. 188, RB56

Brian Robinson Jr. -- No. 191, RB59

Topping the list for the Commanders was, of course, wide receiver McLaurin. This comes as no surprise considering McLaurin's already illustrious record with Washington.

In 2021, McLaurin finished with 1053 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns at 13.7 yards per catch. This came on the heels of a 2020 season where he similarly produced with 1118 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns at 12.9 yards per catch.

This production has come despite him playing with a wildly variable quarterback situation -- McLaurin has run routes for eight different quarterbacks in just three seasons with the team. With new pickup quarterback Carson Wentz offering potentially better play at the position, McLaurin seems poised to reach new heights.

Concurrently, receivers Dotson and Samuel are ranked as later value selections as depth pieces to complement McLaurin. Dotson especially has drawn praise and may end up being a sleeper.

Running backs Gibson, McKissic, and Robinson Jr. are also ranked relatively low, perhaps due to some uncertainty regarding the team's ground-game identity.

As a whole, the Commanders' weapons are not particularly highly rated, though the potential of some individual pieces should excite fantasy owners as sleeper selections.