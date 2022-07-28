Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Top 200 Fantasy: Which Commanders Are Ranked?

Which Washington Commanders players made the top 200 fantasy football rankings per Pro Football Focus?

With training camp and the NFL season slowly getting underway, fantasy football drafts are just around the corner as well.

In a recent article from Pro Football Focus ranking the top 200 fantasy football prospects for the 2022 NFL season, a number of Washington Commanders offensive weapons made the list.

The rankings are as follows:

Terry McLaurin -- No. 30, WR15

Antonio Gibson -- No. 77, RB26

Jahan Dotson -- No. 112, WR55

Curtis Samuel -- No. 182, WR81

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Percy Butler Scouting Combine
Play

Commanders Madden Safety Ratings: Dark Horse DB?

The safety group should have a lot of attention during training camp.

By Jeremy Brener and David Harrison17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders QB
Play

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: QB Carson Wentz, WR Terry McLaurin Finally Connect

Some observations from Day 1 of Washington's training camp.

By David Harrison19 hours ago
19 hours ago
USATSI_17479383
Play

'Call Me RB': Washington's Antonio Gibson Embracing Position Switch in Year 3

Entering training camp, Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson is expecting a more running back style role moving as he begins his third season.

By Cole ThompsonJul 27, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Jul 27, 2022 7:00 AM EDT

J.D. McKissic -- No. 188, RB56

Brian Robinson Jr. -- No. 191, RB59

Topping the list for the Commanders was, of course, wide receiver McLaurin. This comes as no surprise considering McLaurin's already illustrious record with Washington. 

In 2021, McLaurin finished with 1053 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns at 13.7 yards per catch. This came on the heels of a 2020 season where he similarly produced with 1118 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns at 12.9 yards per catch. 

This production has come despite him playing with a wildly variable quarterback situation -- McLaurin has run routes for eight different quarterbacks in just three seasons with the team. With new pickup quarterback Carson Wentz offering potentially better play at the position, McLaurin seems poised to reach new heights.

Concurrently, receivers Dotson and Samuel are ranked as later value selections as depth pieces to complement McLaurin. Dotson especially has drawn praise and may end up being a sleeper.

Running backs Gibson, McKissic, and Robinson Jr. are also ranked relatively low, perhaps due to some uncertainty regarding the team's ground-game identity.

As a whole, the Commanders' weapons are not particularly highly rated, though the potential of some individual pieces should excite fantasy owners as sleeper selections.

Percy Butler Scouting Combine
News

Commanders Madden Safety Ratings: Dark Horse DB?

By Jeremy Brener and David Harrison17 hours ago
Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders QB
News

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: QB Carson Wentz, WR Terry McLaurin Finally Connect

By David Harrison19 hours ago
USATSI_17479383
News

'Call Me RB': Washington's Antonio Gibson Embracing Position Switch in Year 3

By Cole ThompsonJul 27, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders
News

Ron Rivera: Commanders 'Expect to Win' in 2022

By David HarrisonJul 26, 2022 5:54 PM EDT
chase-young-111421-getty-ftr_1pqlrwmu7627w15l9ob1rhdrbc
News

Chase Young to PUP List: What Does It Mean For Commanders?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 26, 2022 4:03 PM EDT
Washington Commanders Helmet, 2022
News

VOTE: Commanders Letting Fans Decide Final Fight Song Lyric

By Washington Football StaffJul 26, 2022 2:49 PM EDT
j.d. mckissic
News

Commanders Madden RB Ratings: What Role Will J.D. McKissic Play?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 26, 2022 10:56 AM EDT
Daron Payne, Johnathan Allen, Washington Commanders
News

Daron Payne vs. Phidarian Mathis: Commanders Biggest Training Camp Position Battle?

By Ethan HurwitzJul 26, 2022 7:00 AM EDT