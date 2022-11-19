Commanders BREAKING vs. Texans GAMEDAY Preview: Chase Young Decision Made

The 5-5 Washington Commanders travel to face the tumbling Houston Texans in Week 11 from NRG Stadium. The Commanders are on a short week of preparation after upsetting the previously-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football while the Texans are riding a four-game losing streak.

Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is 3-1 in games he's started for Washington this season, including the massive 32-21 win against the Eagles. The team has a different energy since Heinicke took over for the injured Carson Wentz (broken thumb) back in Week 7 and he's made a solid case to continue to start even when Wentz is ready to return. Heinicke will start vs. Houston, according to coach Ron Rivera.

There are, meanwhile, questions about how soon Chase Young will be able to return to the field. ... and now a Saturday decision: Young is OUT for this week, with his 21-day window open until Wednesday.

The Texans are fresh off a 24-16 loss to the New York Giants in which Houston committed two fourth-quarter turnovers in the red zone and seven penalties. It marked the eighth time in nine weeks that Houston scored 20 points or less, as well as the fifth time this season that they have scored 17 points or less.

While the loss further cemented Houston's NFL worst record, watch for rooking running back Dameon Pierce, who continues to be a bright spot regarding the future of the franchise.

RECORDS: Washington Commanders (5-5) at Houston Texans (1-7-1)

ODDS: Washington is 3.5-point favorites vs. the Texans.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 20th, 2022, at 1 p.m. ET

LOCATION: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

TV: Fox

THE FINAL WORD: Heinicke on beating the Eagles in Philadelphia to silence the fans:

"At the beginning of the game, you could hear them. But when you continue to have those 16-play drives and you're converting third downs, you can hear them get silent. It's a beautiful noise for us."

