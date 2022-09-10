The Washington Commanders kick off their 2022 NFL season against the Jacksonville Jaguars from Fedex Field on Sunday. Washington begins a new era with Carson Wentz at quarterback as Washington looks to get to a hot start in their quest to get back in the playoffs after missing last season. It is the first season as the rebranded 'Commanders'.

It is the beginning of a new era for the Jaguars too as Doug Pederson makes his debut as head coach. Pederson takes over a Jacksonville team that went 3-14 last year, finishing last in the entire NFL. Wentz and Pederson have history, spending five seasons together and winning the Super Bowl in 2017 for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jaguars return former No. 1 overall pick quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who leads an offense that added wide receiver Christian Kirk this offseason. Washington's pass defense left a lot to be desired last season, ranking 29th overall.

The lone rookie starting for Washington is wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who the team selected in the first round in April's NFL Draft. Dotson will start alongside Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. The Commanders lean on their solid running game led by Antonio Gibson who totaled over 1000 yards in 2021.

INJURY NOTE: The Commanders put running back Brian Robinson on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. On Aug. 28, Robinson was shot in his glute and knee during an armed robbery attempt. The earliest Robinson can return is Week 5, when Washington hosts the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 9.

RECORDS: Washington Commanders (0-0) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0)

ODDS: Washington is 2.5-point favorites over the Jaguars.

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET



LOCATION: Fedex Field (Landover, MD)

TV: FOX

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Ron Rivera on Wentz and his familiarity with Jacksonville:

"I think we have a guy that we can now establish and rally around ... For us, the insights that Carson can give us are or has already given us is huge. We'll take that to heart, but we'll take it for what it's worth. I mean, it's more about what they've got planned for us than what they've done.”

